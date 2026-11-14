Albuquerque’s retail scene is busy right now, from grocery and beauty to banking and auto parts. Lots of options here whether you want flexible part-time, overnight shifts, or a path into management.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 1820 Unser Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120

1820 Unser Blvd NW, Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3/hour premiums + incentives

+ possible premiums + incentives Type: Full-time, mid-shift & closing

Keep the fresh area stocked, rotated, and food-safe. Comes with strong Walmart benefits, PTO, and access to Live Better U (tuition fully paid for approved programs).

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 400 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87123

400 Eubank Blvd NE, Pay: $20–$33/hour + premiums and performance incentives

+ premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time

Lead the front end: returns, refunds, and customer transactions while coaching the team. Includes Walmart health, financial benefits, PTO, and paid education programs.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 13401 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112

13401 Lomas Blvd NE, Type: Full-time, overnights (weekdays + weekends)

Fast-paced c-store role: greet customers, run the register, and help with food program and store upkeep. Weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 10850 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114

10850 Golf Course Rd NW, Type: Part-time, flexible shifts (days/evenings/overnights + weekends)

Great if you need flexibility. Similar duties and perks as other Circle K roles, with weekly pay and room to grow.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 5311 Quail Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120

5311 Quail Ave NW, Type: Full-time, days & evenings

Customer-facing role with register work, light food service, and store standards. Weekly pay, bonus potential, and benefits.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 1100 Old Coors Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121

1100 Old Coors Dr SW, Type: Full-time, days & evenings

Similar Circle K team member role on the southwest side, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid training.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 5101 San Mateo NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109

5101 San Mateo NE, Type: Full-time, overnights (weekdays + weekends)

Overnight shift helping customers, running the register, and keeping the store looking good. Weekly pay and strong benefits.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 3622 State Hwy 528 NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114

3622 State Hwy 528 NW, Type: Full-time, evenings (weekdays + weekends)

Evening role with lots of customer interaction and task variety. Includes tuition reimbursement and career advancement paths.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 7940 Ladera Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120

7940 Ladera Dr NW, Type: Full-time, flexible schedule

Step into management: help run the store, lead staff, handle bookkeeping and merchandising. Weekly pay, paid vacation, bonuses, and 401(k) match.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule

Lead sales and a small team while keeping inventory and customer service on point. Good fit if you like cars and want leadership experience in automotive retail.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, flexible (nights/weekends/holidays)

Run the whole store: all departments, staffing, sales, and safety. Offers competitive pay, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, store discount, and strong growth potential.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time

Keep dairy and frozen cases stocked, clean, and rotated while helping shoppers. Includes store discount, flexible schedules, and access to Sprouts’ benefits (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 3550 NM-528, Albuquerque, NM 87114

3550 NM-528, Pay: $14.25/hour

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Backroom and floor stocking: receive freight, ticket, sort, and stock merchandise. Flexible hours, associate discount, and a good seasonal option if you like fast-paced work.

Employer: Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics North America

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics North America Location: ABQ Uptown, Albuquerque, NM

ABQ Uptown, Pay: $14.50/hour

Type: Contract, 0–39 hours/week

Help shoppers with skincare and bath products, do demos, and share Lush’s ethical values. Great for beauty lovers who enjoy consultative, high-energy customer service.

Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC

United Supermarkets, LLC Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time

Float across the store helping customers, stocking, and keeping things clean and organized. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, discounts, and potential health benefits.

Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC

United Supermarkets, LLC Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time

Entry-level checkout role: scan, bag, handle payments, and keep the front end tidy. Good first job with training, weekly pay, and store perks.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Help retail and installer customers find the right auto parts, work the register, and handle some light services (like testing batteries). Offers PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions, and growth paths.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule

Focus on the Clinique brand: do makeup and skincare consultations, demos, and build a client list. Ideal if you love beauty and want sales plus artistry experience.

Employer: Bank of America (Merrill Wealth Management)

Bank of America (Merrill Wealth Management) Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, in-office

Support Financial Advisors and their clients with account service, materials, and follow-up. Good step into finance/wealth management if you’re detail-oriented and client-focused.

Employer: BMO U.S.

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Pay: $41,500–$54,500/year (salary range)

(salary range) Type: Full-time, may work across branches

Front-line banking role helping customers with everyday accounts and credit cards, plus digital banking support. Bilingual English/Spanish is preferred and there’s a clear path to grow in banking.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.