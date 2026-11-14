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Albuquerque
🛒 Albuquerque retail & customer service roundup – multiple roles hiring now
12 days ago
Albuquerque’s retail scene is busy right now, from grocery and beauty to banking and auto parts. Lots of options here whether you want flexible part-time, overnight shifts, or a path into management.
Meat/Produce Team Associate – Neighborhood Market #4676
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1820 Unser Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3/hour premiums + incentives
- Type: Full-time, mid-shift & closing
Keep the fresh area stocked, rotated, and food-safe. Comes with strong Walmart benefits, PTO, and access to Live Better U (tuition fully paid for approved programs).
Front End Service Team Supervisor – Walmart Supercenter #835
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 400 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87123
- Pay: $20–$33/hour + premiums and performance incentives
- Type: Full-time
Lead the front end: returns, refunds, and customer transactions while coaching the team. Includes Walmart health, financial benefits, PTO, and paid education programs.
Team Member (Customer Service Representative) – Store 2705317
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 13401 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112
- Type: Full-time, overnights (weekdays + weekends)
Fast-paced c-store role: greet customers, run the register, and help with food program and store upkeep. Weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.
Customer Service Representative – Store 2709236
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 10850 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
- Type: Part-time, flexible shifts (days/evenings/overnights + weekends)
Great if you need flexibility. Similar duties and perks as other Circle K roles, with weekly pay and room to grow.
Team Member – Store 2708935
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 5311 Quail Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120
- Type: Full-time, days & evenings
Customer-facing role with register work, light food service, and store standards. Weekly pay, bonus potential, and benefits.
Team Member – Store 2741213
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 1100 Old Coors Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
- Type: Full-time, days & evenings
Similar Circle K team member role on the southwest side, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid training.
Team Member – Store 2707962
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 5101 San Mateo NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
- Type: Full-time, overnights (weekdays + weekends)
Overnight shift helping customers, running the register, and keeping the store looking good. Weekly pay and strong benefits.
Team Member – Store 2706169
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 3622 State Hwy 528 NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
- Type: Full-time, evenings (weekdays + weekends)
Evening role with lots of customer interaction and task variety. Includes tuition reimbursement and career advancement paths.
Store Assistant Manager – Store 2741246
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 7940 Ladera Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120
- Type: Full-time, flexible schedule
Step into management: help run the store, lead staff, handle bookkeeping and merchandising. Weekly pay, paid vacation, bonuses, and 401(k) match.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, flexible schedule
Lead sales and a small team while keeping inventory and customer service on point. Good fit if you like cars and want leadership experience in automotive retail.
Store Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, flexible (nights/weekends/holidays)
Run the whole store: all departments, staffing, sales, and safety. Offers competitive pay, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, store discount, and strong growth potential.
Dairy Clerk
- Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Part-time
Keep dairy and frozen cases stocked, clean, and rotated while helping shoppers. Includes store discount, flexible schedules, and access to Sprouts’ benefits (eligibility rules apply).
Seasonal Retail Stocking Associate – Part Time
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: 3550 NM-528, Albuquerque, NM 87114
- Pay: $14.25/hour
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
Backroom and floor stocking: receive freight, ticket, sort, and stock merchandise. Flexible hours, associate discount, and a good seasonal option if you like fast-paced work.
Seasonal Ambassador – ABQ Uptown
- Employer: Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics North America
- Location: ABQ Uptown, Albuquerque, NM
- Pay: $14.50/hour
- Type: Contract, 0–39 hours/week
Help shoppers with skincare and bath products, do demos, and share Lush’s ethical values. Great for beauty lovers who enjoy consultative, high-energy customer service.
Retail Sales and Store Support
- Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Part-time
Float across the store helping customers, stocking, and keeping things clean and organized. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, discounts, and potential health benefits.
Front End Entry Level
- Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Part-time
Entry-level checkout role: scan, bag, handle payments, and keep the front end tidy. Good first job with training, weekly pay, and store perks.
Parts Specialist
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
Help retail and installer customers find the right auto parts, work the register, and handle some light services (like testing batteries). Offers PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions, and growth paths.
Specialty Beauty Advisor – Clinique
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, flexible schedule
Focus on the Clinique brand: do makeup and skincare consultations, demos, and build a client list. Ideal if you love beauty and want sales plus artistry experience.
Wealth Management Client Associate
- Employer: Bank of America (Merrill Wealth Management)
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, in-office
Support Financial Advisors and their clients with account service, materials, and follow-up. Good step into finance/wealth management if you’re detail-oriented and client-focused.
Associate Banker
- Employer: BMO U.S.
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Pay: $41,500–$54,500/year (salary range)
- Type: Full-time, may work across branches
Front-line banking role helping customers with everyday accounts and credit cards, plus digital banking support. Bilingual English/Spanish is preferred and there’s a clear path to grow in banking.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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