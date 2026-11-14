Albuquerque’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like working with their hands and staying active. If you’ve got construction, electrical, or auto skills, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Gridworks

Gridworks Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This journeyman role keeps large solar and battery sites running—lots of troubleshooting, commissioning, and safety work in the field. Good fit if you’re a licensed electrician who likes travel, outdoor work, and being part of the clean energy build‑out.

Employer: Jaynes Corporation

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, non-union

Salary: Not listed (benefits include medical, dental, life, disability, 401k, holidays, vacation)

Lead the entire field side of major projects—safety, schedule, quality, and subcontractors. Best for someone with 5+ years construction experience who’s ready to run crews, solve problems on site, and travel as needed.

Employer: Concrete Frame Associates, LLC

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on concrete formwork: building, installing, and stripping forms using hand and power tools. Great if you’ve got ~2+ years concrete/formwork experience, like physical work outdoors, and want room to grow with a large concrete contractor.

Employer: Concrete Frame Associates, LLC

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑friendly concrete job doing site clean‑up, moving materials, pouring concrete, and stripping/cleaning forms. Good starting point if you have 6+ months construction or formwork experience and want to build skills while staying active all day.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. Ideal if you already have your own detailing gear, enjoy working solo, and like meeting customers around town.

Employer: Electric Ave. Car Audio

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: In-person (other)

In-person (other) Pay: $13.00 – $20.00 per hour, depending on experience

Install full car audio and electronics setups—stereos, amps, alarms, lighting, video, and more. Best for techs with 2+ years install experience who can work quickly, cleanly, and want higher pay for stronger skills.

Employer: Bill Williams Tire Center

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, life insurance, employee discount

Mobile tire work on semi trucks and other vehicles—installs, rotations, repairs, and inspections. A strong match if you’ve got commercial tire or auto repair experience and like a mix of mechanical work and customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—Albuquerque’s trades and auto scene is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.