Albuquerque’s creative scene is busy right now, with new roles for designers and content creators. If you’re into visuals, web, or social media, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: University of New Mexico – LGBTQ Resource Center

University of New Mexico – LGBTQ Resource Center Location: Albuquerque, NM (Main Campus)

Pay: $14.00/hour

Type: Student Employment, Part-time

Best consideration date: 11/27/2026

Work on real marketing projects for campus events and programs while you study. Great fit if you’re a UNM student wanting hands-on design experience and a portfolio boost.

Employer: Lumenfield Digital

Lumenfield Digital Location: Albuquerque, NM (In person)

Pay: $78,000 – $82,000/year

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9–5 MT

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, EAP, PTO, flexible schedule

Design responsive, bilingual (English/Spanish) websites for clients across New Mexico. Ideal if you have 3+ years of web design experience and care about accessibility and clean, mobile-first layouts.

Employer: ABQ MARKETING

Location: Albuquerque, NM (In person)

Pay: $100/hour (about 1 hour/week expected )

(about ) Type: Part-time / Contract (18+ female model)

Be the on-camera leg/hand model for Instagram Reels and TikTok product videos. Good side gig if you’re 18+, camera-comfortable, and want flexible, very part-time creative work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your next one.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.