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Albuquerque
🎨 Albuquerque Arts & Media Jobs: Multiple Creative Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Albuquerque’s creative scene is busy right now, with new roles for designers and content creators. If you’re into visuals, web, or social media, these local openings are worth a look.
Graphic Designer (Student – LGBTQ Resource Center)
- Employer: University of New Mexico – LGBTQ Resource Center
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (Main Campus)
- Pay: $14.00/hour
- Type: Student Employment, Part-time
- Best consideration date: 11/27/2026
Work on real marketing projects for campus events and programs while you study. Great fit if you’re a UNM student wanting hands-on design experience and a portfolio boost.
Web Designer
- Employer: Lumenfield Digital
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (In person)
- Pay: $78,000 – $82,000/year
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9–5 MT
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, EAP, PTO, flexible schedule
Design responsive, bilingual (English/Spanish) websites for clients across New Mexico. Ideal if you have 3+ years of web design experience and care about accessibility and clean, mobile-first layouts.
Social Media Content / Leg Model (Instagram Reels)
- Employer: ABQ MARKETING
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (In person)
- Pay: $100/hour (about 1 hour/week expected)
- Type: Part-time / Contract (18+ female model)
Be the on-camera leg/hand model for Instagram Reels and TikTok product videos. Good side gig if you’re 18+, camera-comfortable, and want flexible, very part-time creative work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your next one.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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