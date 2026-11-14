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🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs in Albuquerque With Solid Pay
Albuquerque has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from airfield work to HVAC and industrial maintenance. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.
Maintenance Electrician – Kirtland AFB
- Employer: ASRC Federal NetCentric Technology, LLC
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (Kirtland AFB)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on low-voltage building systems, transformers, streetlights, and fire alarms on a major Air Force Base. Requires a New Mexico EE98J Journeyman license, U.S. citizenship, and ability to get a security clearance; offers full benefits and steady government-contract work.
Maintenance Technician – Industrial Laundry
- Employer: Mission Linen Supply
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
- Pay: $20–$25/hour to start
Keep big industrial washers, dryers, boilers, and conveyors running in a recession-resistant linen plant. Good fit if you have 2+ years maintenance experience and like mechanical/electrical troubleshooting; comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement, and PTO.
Airfield Ground Maintenance Worker
- Employer: City of Albuquerque – Aviation Department
- Location: Albuquerque Sunport
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help maintain runways, taxiways, parking lots, and airport grounds, plus some janitorial and snow-removal work. Needs a HS diploma/GED, 2 years maintenance/grounds/street/construction experience, and the ability to pass airport security checks.
Facility Services Technician – HVAC/Refrigeration
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (Coors Blvd NW)
- Type: Full-time, regional field role
- Pay: $29.00–$58.00/hour (plus possible premiums)
Install and service commercial HVAC/R and supermarket refrigeration systems, with on-call rotation and company vehicle. Requires HVAC/R experience, EPA 608 certification, valid driver’s license, and offers strong benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, and paid education.
Environmental Services Aide
- Employer: Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS)
- Location Listed: Albuquerque, NM (employer is in Ontario, Canada)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based role focused on cleaning patient areas, moving patients and equipment, handling linen and waste, and keeping spaces safe and welcoming. Needs a secondary school diploma or equivalent and comfort with physical work and all shifts.
(Two other BCHS Environmental Services Aide postings share the same duties; this link gives you the full picture.)
Warehouse – Sanitation
- Employer: Ben E. Keith Company
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep warehouse and dock areas clean, safe, and organized in a major food and beverage distribution center. At least a bit of work experience helps; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, PTO, and holidays.
Window Cleaning Technician (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: Sandia Window Cleaning
- Location: Albuquerque & Santa Fe, NM
- Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor
- Pay: $3,000–$5,000/month (commission + bonuses)
Clean windows, screens, tracks, and solar panels at homes and local businesses—mostly outdoor, active work with paid training and no experience required. You’ll need reliable transportation, a valid driver’s license, and comfort on ladders.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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