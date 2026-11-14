Albuquerque’s engineering scene is hot right now – from pharma and nuclear to solar, aerospace, and civil. If you’re an experienced engineer or technologist, there are several roles here with strong pay and real impact.

Employer: HealthCare Recruiters International (global pharma CDMO)

HealthCare Recruiters International (global pharma CDMO) Location: Albuquerque, NM (onsite, day shift)

(onsite, day shift) Salary: $117K–$137K + relocation + quarterly bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead sterile pharma manufacturing processes, tech transfer, and scale-up in an expanding facility with new fill lines. Great fit if you have strong cGMP experience and want day-one benefits and clear growth paths.

Employer: HealthCare Recruiters International

HealthCare Recruiters International Location: Albuquerque, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Salary: $117K–$139K + relocation + quarterly bonus

Type: Full-time

Be the validation SME for new products and tech transfers in sterile manufacturing. You’ll own validation master plans, equipment qualification, and work closely with pharma clients.

Employer: HealthCare Recruiters International

HealthCare Recruiters International Location: Albuquerque, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Salary: $138K–$172K + relocation + quarterly bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead validation for a major facility expansion, overseeing contractors and complex IQ/OQ/PQ work. Ideal for a senior validation leader with 13–15+ years in sterile injectables.

Employer: Sandia National Laboratories (via CHEManager International)

Sandia National Laboratories (via CHEManager International) Location: Albuquerque, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Salary: $74,700–$144,400

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role at Sandia’s Photovoltaic Systems Evaluation Lab, working outdoors and in the lab on PV system installs, instrumentation, and testing. Great if you like field work plus lab tech and can qualify for a DOE Q clearance.

Employer: AeroVironment (AV)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Salary: $91,000–$154,500

Type: Full-time

Support production of advanced directed energy hardware, manage product configuration, and bridge design to manufacturing. Strong fit for engineers with 5–8 years in regulated, electro-mechanical production.

Employer: Kairos Power

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Design and support HVAC and plumbing for nuclear R&D and commercial facilities, from load calcs to site inspections. Great for a building systems ME with 7+ years and interest in clean energy.

Employer: Jobot (for a renewable energy firm)

(for a renewable energy firm) Location: Listed in Albuquerque, NM – role is Fully Remote

Salary: $90,000–$105,000

Type: Full-time

Create detailed CAD packages for utility-scale solar monitoring equipment. 5+ years Autodesk experience and solar project drawing experience will stand out.

Employer: Kairos Power

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Senior SolidWorks-heavy design role creating complex 2D/3D models, weldments, and assemblies for advanced nuclear systems. Ideal for a 10+ year designer who loves detailed drafting and manufacturing support.

Employer: Sandia National Laboratories

Location: Albuquerque, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Salary: $117,500–$235,700

Type: Full-time

High-impact aerospace R&D role designing and testing mechanical systems for national security missions. Requires an active DOE Q or DoD equivalent clearance to start.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (Albuquerque listed as an option)

(Albuquerque listed as an option) Salary: $139,200–$232,600

Type: Full-time

Senior PE-level controls leader guiding BAS/SCADA/EPMS designs for large data centers. Great if you have 15+ years in I&C and want to set standards across a big project portfolio.

Employer: Intel Foundry

Location: Albuquerque, NM (plus other Intel sites)

(plus other Intel sites) Salary: $190,610–$311,890

Type: Full-time

Executive-level technical leader helping customers adopt Intel’s silicon photonics platform. Best for a PhD with 10+ years in silicon photonics and strong foundry/customer experience.

Employer: Jobot (for a PV testing provider)

(for a PV testing provider) Location: Albuquerque, NM (Hybrid)

Salary: $120,000–$130,000

Type: Full-time

Lead complex PV module test programs, mentor junior engineers, and act as SME for key clients. Perfect if you know IEC/UL PV standards and like custom test design.

Employer: Jobot (for a hardware company)

(for a hardware company) Location: Albuquerque, NM (Remote)

Salary: $120,000–$130,000

Type: Full-time

Own validation, reliability testing, and certification for complex electronics from prototype through production. Strong match for EE hardware folks with analog, IoT, and certification experience.

Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers and Architects

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Salary: $80,000–$120,000

Type: Full-time

Design streets and highways across New Mexico, with chances to support regional work. Great early-career role (1–4 years) for a civil PE or EIT focused on transportation.

Employer: Sandia National Laboratories

Location: Albuquerque, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Salary: $117,500–$235,700

Type: Full-time

Product engineer in advanced manufacturing, taking high-consequence hardware from development into production. You’ll own processes, yield, and quality for multiple product lines and need to qualify for a DOE Q clearance.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while it’s still live. Albuquerque’s engineering roles are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.