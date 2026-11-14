Albuquerque’s green and environmental scene is busy right now, from hands-on field work to big-picture compliance roles. Here are a few solid options if you like working outdoors or protecting the environment.

Employer: Yellowstone Landscape

Yellowstone Landscape Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time paid internship (listed as volunteer category)

Full-time (listed as volunteer category) Pay: $18.50/hour + possible monthly housing stipend if you relocate for the summer

Full-time summer internship with the largest privately owned commercial landscaping company in the U.S. You’ll rotate through landscape management, construction, design, irrigation, tree care, and more, with a mentor helping you build real leadership and field skills.

Employer: Compliance Services and Testing, LLC

Compliance Services and Testing, LLC Location: Albuquerque, NM 87109 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000 – $65,000/year (based on education and experience)

Entry to mid-level role doing industrial air emissions testing in the field, not at a desk. Expect lots of travel, overtime, and hands-on work with instruments and stack testing methods, plus benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement.

Employer: DEPCOM Power, Inc (Koch Engineered Solutions company)

(Koch Engineered Solutions company) Location: Albuquerque, NM (hybrid/remote when not traveling)

(hybrid/remote when not traveling) Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000 – $120,000/year + bonus eligibility

Senior role leading environmental compliance for utility-scale solar and battery storage projects across the Southwest. You’ll travel up to 50%, guide field teams, manage permits and inspections, and help standardize environmental programs across multiple sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and use it as a guide for what skills to build next—this sector is growing fast here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.