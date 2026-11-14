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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Albuquerque Right Now
Albuquerque neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from home upgrades to kids’ clothes and even a sweet senior kitty.
Ropita (7501 central ave nw)
Free kids’ clothing in Spanish (“ropita”) at 7501 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM.
- What: Ropa de niña tallas 8-10-12 y ropa de niño tallas 5-6
- Condition: Mixed lot of used clothes (see photos in listing)
- Good for: Families needing clothes for school, play, or everyday wear
- Source: trashnothing.com
Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/MukGQXs
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Granite Countertop Slabs
Used granite countertop slabs in Knolls Of Paradise Hills, Albuquerque, NM.
- What: Granite slabs from old countertops
- Condition: Used, suitable for DIY projects or renovations
- Pickup notes: Must pick up and bring your own help to load; the poster cannot help
- Good for: Workbenches, outdoor kitchen tops, small counters, craft tables
- Source: nextdoor.com
Gray Loveseat Sofa
Gray loveseat sofa in Holiday Park, Albuquerque, NM.
- What: Comfortable gray loveseat
- Condition: Good overall, with minor damage on one arm
- Home: Non-smoking, but there are cats and dogs in the home
- Good for: Small living rooms, apartments, or a den
- Source: nextdoor.com
Set of 4 Heavy Duty Door Hinges
Set of four metal door hinges in Sandia Heights South, Albuquerque, NM.
- What: 4 heavy duty door hinges with some screws
- Size: About 4 inches each
- Good for: Replacing worn hinges, building a door, or workshop projects
- Source: nextdoor.com
Kitty❤️
Senior male cat looking for a new home near Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque, NM.
- Age: About 10 years old
- Health: Has all shots and is fixed (neutered)
- Personality: Described as a great kitty
- Other pets: Does not get along well with other boy cats, but is fine with girl cats
- Good for: A calm home with no male cats, or with only female cats
- Source: nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to reach out to the posters soon—freebies in Albuquerque tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.