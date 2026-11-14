Albuquerque neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from home upgrades to kids’ clothes and even a sweet senior kitty.

Free kids’ clothing in Spanish (“ropita”) at 7501 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM.

What: Ropa de niña tallas 8-10-12 y ropa de niño tallas 5-6

Ropa de y ropa de Condition: Mixed lot of used clothes (see photos in listing)

Mixed lot of used clothes (see photos in listing) Good for: Families needing clothes for school, play, or everyday wear

Families needing clothes for school, play, or everyday wear Source: trashnothing.com

Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/MukGQXs

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Used granite countertop slabs in Knolls Of Paradise Hills, Albuquerque, NM.

What: Granite slabs from old countertops

Granite slabs from old countertops Condition: Used, suitable for DIY projects or renovations

Used, suitable for Pickup notes: Must pick up and bring your own help to load ; the poster cannot help

and ; the poster cannot help Good for: Workbenches, outdoor kitchen tops, small counters, craft tables

Workbenches, outdoor kitchen tops, small counters, craft tables Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Gray loveseat sofa in Holiday Park, Albuquerque, NM.

What: Comfortable gray loveseat

Comfortable Condition: Good overall , with minor damage on one arm

, with Home: Non-smoking , but there are cats and dogs in the home

, but there are in the home Good for: Small living rooms, apartments, or a den

Small living rooms, apartments, or a den Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Set of four metal door hinges in Sandia Heights South, Albuquerque, NM.

What: 4 heavy duty door hinges with some screws

with some screws Size: About 4 inches each

About each Good for: Replacing worn hinges, building a door, or workshop projects

Replacing worn hinges, building a door, or workshop projects Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Senior male cat looking for a new home near Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque, NM.

Age: About 10 years old

About Health: Has all shots and is fixed (neutered)

and is (neutered) Personality: Described as a great kitty

Described as a Other pets: Does not get along well with other boy cats , but is fine with girl cats

, but Good for: A calm home with no male cats, or with only female cats

A calm home with no male cats, or with only female cats Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to reach out to the posters soon—freebies in Albuquerque tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.