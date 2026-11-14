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📅 BeWell at Lobo Football Tailgate on Nov. 14
11 days ago
📅 Learn about health coverage at the Lobo tailgate
BeWell will be at the Louie Lane – Lobo Football Tailgate before the Lobos vs. UNLV game on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm.
Swing by the UNM Lobo Football Stadium parking lot at 1111 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 and look for the BeWell table.
You can:
- Talk with the BeWell team
- Learn more about your health insurance coverage options
- Enjoy the pre-game Lobo spirit
This is a drop-in event, so you can stop by anytime between 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm before the game.
More Info: Louie Lane - Lobo Football Tailgate - BeWell, New ...
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