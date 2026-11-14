📅 Learn about health coverage at the Lobo tailgate

BeWell will be at the Louie Lane – Lobo Football Tailgate before the Lobos vs. UNLV game on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm.

Swing by the UNM Lobo Football Stadium parking lot at 1111 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 and look for the BeWell table.

You can:

Talk with the BeWell team

Learn more about your health insurance coverage options

Enjoy the pre-game Lobo spirit

This is a drop-in event, so you can stop by anytime between 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm before the game.