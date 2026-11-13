Albuquerque is busy hiring in HR right now, from entry-level support to full-on generalist roles. If you like helping people and keeping workplaces running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sandia National Laboratories

Sandia National Laboratories Location: Albuquerque, NM (onsite)

Salary: $41,900 – $76,200/year

Type: Full-time

This role is all about front-line HR support—answering employee questions, processing HR transactions, and helping people use HR tools. Great fit if you have HR or service center experience, strong computer skills, and can qualify for a DOE L security clearance.

Employer: FootPrints Home Care (listed under BeeHive Homes of White Rock)

(listed under BeeHive Homes of White Rock) Location: Albuquerque, NM (in-person office)

Salary: From $43,000/year + bonuses & on-call pay

Type: Full-time

You’ll recruit, schedule, and support caregivers who serve seniors at home. This job rewards performance with onboarding and retention bonuses, plus extra pay for on-call shifts—great if you’re organized, people-focused, and have home care scheduling and senior care experience.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Location: Albuquerque, NM (in office)

Pay Rate: $22.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8AM–5PM

This generalist role covers recruiting, leave management, investigations, union grievances, and employee relations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, sick days, and holidays, and is ideal if you have at least 1 year of HR experience and are comfortable in a fast-paced setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more detail on growth paths and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.