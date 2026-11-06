🚧 Albuquerque Construction & Trades Roles with Multiple Openings

Albuquerque’s building scene is busy, from city projects to new homes and auto work. Here are a few solid hands-on roles if you like working with tools and being out in the field.

Employer: City of Albuquerque

City of Albuquerque Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small crew on city projects, from parks and sidewalks to buildings and drive pads. You’ll do advanced carpentry, cement finishing, welding, and general construction, train others, read blueprints, and help keep public spaces in good shape. Requires HS diploma/GED + 30 vocational credits (carpentry, plumbing, or welding) and 3 years of construction experience, plus a NM driver’s license.

Employer: Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level field management role helping run new home construction sites. You’ll coordinate trades, track schedules, support inspections, and watch quality and safety while learning the superintendent side of the business. Requires HS diploma/GED and up to 1 year of residential construction or field management; offers a full benefits package (health, 401(k), paid time off, insurance, and home purchase discounts).

Employer: AUTO GLASS SPECIALISTS

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing auto glass repair and replacement, including chip fixes, full installs, and ADAS calibration after windshield work. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, comfortable with power tools, and can lift glass safely; paid time off is included.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—construction and trades roles here open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.