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🚚 Albuquerque Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Day-Shift Roles
Albuquerque has some solid logistics and supply chain openings right now, from hands-on warehouse work to higher-level planning roles. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these are worth a look.
Full Time - Receiver/Stocker - Day
Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Daytime role keeping freight moving at a busy home-improvement store. You’ll unload trucks, stock shelves, use equipment like pallet jacks/forklifts, and help customers as needed. Physical, fast-paced work with access to health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and employee discount.
Stockkeeper I (Park Management)
Employer: City of Albuquerque
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
City job handling inventory, purchasing, and stock control for parts, tools, and equipment. You’ll order and receive materials, keep warehouse stock organized, deliver items to departments, and operate warehouse equipment. Requires HS diploma/GED, 2 years warehouse/central stores experience, and a NM driver’s license.
Contract & Logistics I (MRO Purchasing & Services Specialist)
Employer: Rio Grande
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Office-based role focused on purchasing MRO supplies, managing supplier contracts, and coordinating shipping partners. You’ll compare quotes, track costs, review invoices, and keep vendor data updated in the ERP system. Needs about 3 years in purchasing/procurement, strong Excel skills, and comfort juggling multiple requests.
Warehouse Material Handler
Employer: U.S. AutoForce (U.S. Venture, Inc.)
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Salary: From $19.50/hr, weekly pay
Schedule: Mon–Fri 5:30am–2:00pm (until done) + rotating Saturdays
Hands-on warehouse job loading/unloading tires and auto parts using forklifts and picker equipment. Expect to lift 50–80 lbs, work at heights up to 25 feet, and help with inventory and e‑commerce as needed. Offers day-one healthcare, 401(k) with employer contribution and match, bonuses, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and boot reimbursement.
Return to Stock Associate (Days)
Employer: Shamrock Foods Company
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Salary: $17.50/hr
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm
Day-shift role inspecting and sorting returned food products back into the warehouse. You’ll wrap and move pallets, work in temperature zones from -5°F to ambient, and operate tuggers, forklifts, and pallet jacks. Comes with company-paid majority of health insurance, 401(k), profit sharing, PTO, and growth opportunities.
Division Supply Planning Analyst
Employer: Intel
Location: Albuquerque, NM (hybrid eligible)
Type: Full-time, experienced hire
Salary Range (US): $91,060 – $152,460/year
Advanced supply chain planning role in Intel’s Corporate Planning Group. You’ll build and optimize forecasts, inventory strategies, and capacity plans, use scenario/what‑if analysis, BI tools, and AI, and work with global teams across engineering, manufacturing, and finance. Requires a Bachelor’s in Supply Chain/Industrial Eng/Business/STEM and 4+ years supply chain experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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