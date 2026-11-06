👔 Albuquerque Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Albuquerque has a solid mix of public, private, and education employers hiring leaders right now. If you’ve got management experience, there are several ways to step up into higher responsibility and pay.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 base + bonus potential

Lead day-to-day site operations on multifamily and podium projects, from scheduling and inspections to safety and subcontractor coordination. Comes with strong pay, company truck, and full benefits including 401(k) match and PTO.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00 – $23.00/hour + potential bonuses

Support the Community Manager with rent collection, resident relations, basic accounting, and day-to-day property operations. Good fit if you have 1–3 years in property management, like working with residents, and want strong PTO, 401(k) match up to 6%, and robust medical benefits.

Employer: City of Albuquerque – Planning Department

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, unclassified/at-will

Oversee major functions of the Planning Department, including policy, personnel, and budget, with a focus on entitlement and development review. Ideal for someone with 9+ years in planning/real estate/construction and significant supervisory experience who wants a high-impact city leadership role.

Employer: City of Albuquerque – Mayor’s Office/CAO

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, unclassified/at-will

Serve as the CAO’s key advisor on enterprise performance, STAT programs, and strategic execution across all city departments. Best for leaders with 10+ years in executive-level strategy, performance management, or large program oversight who enjoy data-driven, cross-department work.

Employer: City of Albuquerque – Office of Management & Budget

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, unclassified/at-will

Blend high-level budget leadership with executive advising for the Mayor’s Office. You’ll manage citywide operating budgets, revenue forecasting, debt analysis, and lead the Budget Office team. Great match if you have 6+ years in government/large-entity budgeting plus leadership experience.

Employer: Unitek Learning

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Run the campus Financial Aid Office, lead a team, and ensure students are properly funded and compliant with regulations. Designed for someone with 5+ years of financial aid experience who wants leadership responsibilities plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and tuition benefits.

Employer: Brookline College (part of Unitek Learning)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Very similar leadership role overseeing financial aid operations, staff, and compliance at Brookline College. Good fit if you enjoy student-facing work, team management, and regulatory detail, with the same style of benefits and tuition support offered across Unitek schools.

Employer: Hertz

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000/year

Lead a rental car branch, including staff management, customer service, sales growth, and operations. Great for someone with prior management experience in a fast-paced setting (car rental, hospitality, or tourism) who wants a clear P&L and team-lead role.

(Also listed on Indeed; it’s the same position, so only one listing is included here.)

Employer: The Southwest Life Real Estate Group

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, commission-based independent contractor

Build and lead your own real estate sales team inside an established group, using their existing tech, marketing, and operations platform. Best for an experienced, licensed NM agent who wants to grow a team, keep personal production, and avoid the overhead of building all the back-end systems alone.

Employer: United Petroleum Transports

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Support and sometimes stand in for the CSC Manager, leading drivers, fleet managers, and operations staff in a fuel transport environment. You’ll focus on safety, staffing, load scheduling, and customer communication—ideal if you have transportation/fleet experience and strong people skills.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $77,500 – $176,000/year (projected)

Lead Integrated Master Scheduling for complex projects, tracking baselines, risks, and critical paths, and briefing executives. Requires schedule management experience, an associate’s degree, and an active Secret clearance; ideal if you like high-level planning and defense-related work.

Employer: HDR

Location: Albuquerque, NM (also Phoenix & Tucson, AZ)

Type: Full-time

Guide HDR’s Industrial sector (mining, oil & gas, advanced manufacturing, agribusiness) across Arizona and New Mexico. You’ll handle business development, key client relationships, staff development, and project oversight—a strong fit for someone with 10+ years in industrial/engineering markets and proven BD leadership.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Even one solid lead can turn into your next big step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.