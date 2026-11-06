🤝 Albuquerque Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Albuquerque has some strong openings right now if you like helping people and building community. These roles range from housing support to case management and advocacy work.

Employer: Nuclear Care Partners

Location: Albuquerque, NM (travel in region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help former atomic workers understand and apply for EEOICPA benefits. You’ll build referral networks, run outreach events, make calls, and guide people through a complex claims process alongside clinical and claims teams.

Employer: Chicanos Por La Causa

Location: 5400 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Type: Full-time, days (includes weekends & holidays)

Salary: Not listed (full benefits package)

Lead a team at a year‑round shelter for women experiencing homelessness. You’ll supervise housing support staff, support intakes and case management, and help create a safe, trauma‑informed space focused on housing stability.

Employer: TenderLove Community Center

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time / Part-time, day shift

Salary: $19.50–$22.00 per hour

Work directly with at‑risk youth in a residential setting. You’ll handle case management, crisis response, documentation, and daily support so young people stay safe, stable, and moving toward their goals.

Employer: Bright Horizons Inc

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, salaried supervisory role

Salary: From $45,000 per year

Oversee DD Waiver residential services and supervise Direct Support Professionals. This is a leadership role focused on quality of care, staff coaching, and helping adults with disabilities live more independent, meaningful lives.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.