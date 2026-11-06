undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🤝 Albuquerque Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Albuquerque has some strong openings right now if you like helping people and building community. These roles range from housing support to case management and advocacy work.
Community Outreach Advocate
Employer: Nuclear Care Partners
Location: Albuquerque, NM (travel in region)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help former atomic workers understand and apply for EEOICPA benefits. You’ll build referral networks, run outreach events, make calls, and guide people through a complex claims process alongside clinical and claims teams.
Lead Housing Support Specialist – Women’s Housing Navigation Center
Employer: Chicanos Por La Causa
Location: 5400 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Type: Full-time, days (includes weekends & holidays)
Salary: Not listed (full benefits package)
Lead a team at a year‑round shelter for women experiencing homelessness. You’ll supervise housing support staff, support intakes and case management, and help create a safe, trauma‑informed space focused on housing stability.
Day Shift Case Manager
Employer: TenderLove Community Center
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time / Part-time, day shift
Salary: $19.50–$22.00 per hour
Work directly with at‑risk youth in a residential setting. You’ll handle case management, crisis response, documentation, and daily support so young people stay safe, stable, and moving toward their goals.
Residential Coordinator (DD Waiver Experience Required)
Employer: Bright Horizons Inc
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time, salaried supervisory role
Salary: From $45,000 per year
Oversee DD Waiver residential services and supervise Direct Support Professionals. This is a leadership role focused on quality of care, staff coaching, and helping adults with disabilities live more independent, meaningful lives.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.