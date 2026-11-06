🏭 Albuquerque Manufacturing Jobs: Several Solid Openings

Albuquerque’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level production to skilled machining. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

This role runs the conveyor belt that moves uniforms, mats, and towels through the plant and keeps the work area clean. Good fit if you can stand most of the shift, work fast, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: AerSale, Inc.

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on mills and lathes for aviation parts, holding tight tolerances and using precision tools. Great for experienced machinists (2+ years) who want strong benefits like employer-paid dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with contribution, ESPP, and paid time off.

Employer: Shamrock Foods Company

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM)

Pay: $17.50/hour starting

You’ll inspect and sort returned food products, move pallets, and work in different temperature zones (down to -5°F). Nice if you want steady weekday hours plus health insurance (company pays most), 401(k), profit sharing, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T)

Location: 2540 Alamo SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

Type: Full-time, On-site

Pay: Salary (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level technical role doing testing, troubleshooting, and repair work that supports U.S. national security. Good for someone with a high school diploma and technical interest who can qualify for a DOE security clearance and wants strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in this lane tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.