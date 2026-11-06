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Albuquerque
🏭 Albuquerque Manufacturing Jobs: Several Solid Openings
9 days ago
Albuquerque’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level production to skilled machining. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Production Associate – Belt Coordinator (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
This role runs the conveyor belt that moves uniforms, mats, and towels through the plant and keeps the work area clean. Good fit if you can stand most of the shift, work fast, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.
Manual Machinist
- Employer: AerSale, Inc.
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work on mills and lathes for aviation parts, holding tight tolerances and using precision tools. Great for experienced machinists (2+ years) who want strong benefits like employer-paid dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with contribution, ESPP, and paid time off.
Return to Stock Associate (Days)
- Employer: Shamrock Foods Company
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM)
- Pay: $17.50/hour starting
You’ll inspect and sort returned food products, move pallets, and work in different temperature zones (down to -5°F). Nice if you want steady weekday hours plus health insurance (company pays most), 401(k), profit sharing, PTO, and growth opportunities.
NMO Technician I
- Employer: Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T)
- Location: 2540 Alamo SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
- Type: Full-time, On-site
- Pay: Salary (exact amount not listed)
Entry-level technical role doing testing, troubleshooting, and repair work that supports U.S. national security. Good for someone with a high school diploma and technical interest who can qualify for a DOE security clearance and wants strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in this lane tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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