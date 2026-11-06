🏥 Albuquerque Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $16–$58/hr

Healthcare hiring is busy in Albuquerque right now – from hospitals to home care, there’s something for almost every skill level.

Below are several solid openings you can skim and click through fast.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Presbyterian Healthcare Services Location: 7400 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM

7400 Menaul Blvd NE, Salary: $39.69–$58.17/hr

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (FTE 0.90)

Work in a combined urgent care/ER setting using your critical care skills with diverse patients. Strong growth perks: tuition help, loan forgiveness options, EPIC charting, and differentials for nights/weekends and advanced certifications.

Employer: City of Albuquerque

Location: Albuquerque, NM (Animal Care or BioPark Division)

Albuquerque, NM (Animal Care or BioPark Division) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead vet tech work for shelter/BioPark animals, including supervising staff, assisting in surgery, managing medical inventory, and sometimes humane euthanasia. Requires Associate’s in Veterinary Science, 4+ years vet tech experience, and Certified Veterinary Technician license.

Employer: Centria Autism

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM Salary: $16–$23/hr

Type: Part-time

One-on-one work with children with autism in a center setting, following BCBA treatment plans. Great if you’re active, patient, and want a structured ABA career path; RBT certification required within 45 days.

Employer: Centria Autism

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM Salary: $16–$23/hr

Type: Part-time

Similar to the role above, but bilingual Spanish is required so you can support Spanish-speaking families. Includes training, retail discounts, and early wage access.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM Salary: $2,521/week (travel package)

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Travel EP Tech role assisting with cardiac mapping, ablations, and device implants. Good fit if you want premium pay, EP lab experience, and a set 13-week assignment.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM Salary: $2,130/week (travel package)

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Night-shift travel RRT role in acute care, handling vents, emergencies, and respiratory support. Ideal if you like short-term assignments and higher travel pay.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – NM VA Health Care System

– NM VA Health Care System Location: Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM Salary: Competitive (not listed; includes bonuses)

Competitive (not listed; includes bonuses) Type: Full-time

GI physician role with VA benefits: federal pension, 401(k) match, 50–55 days paid time off, and EDRP loan repayment up to $200,000 (if approved). Mix of clinic, procedures, and teaching with potential UNM faculty appointment.

Employer: UNM Hospital

Location: Albuquerque, NM – Crisis Triage Center

Albuquerque, NM – Crisis Triage Center Salary: Not listed; shift differentials up to 26%

Not listed; shift differentials Type: PRN, Days (FTE 0.05)

For nursing students (after 1st semester + 1st clinical) wanting psych/behavioral health exposure. You’ll provide basic care, vitals, and close observation in a crisis setting.

Employer: UNM Hospital

Location: Albuquerque, NM – General Surgery unit

Albuquerque, NM – General Surgery unit Salary: Not listed; shift differentials up to 26%

Not listed; shift differentials Type: PRN, Days (FTE 0.05)

Another nurse extern spot for nursing students, this time on a surgical floor. Great way to build skills in post-op care and get your foot in the door at UNMH.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM Salary: $17–$17.30/hr

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift, 3+ month contract

Entry-level lab role receiving and processing specimens, running basic lab tasks, and keeping records. Only a high school diploma required; good start if you want lab or hospital experience.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2924

Location: 2550 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM

2550 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM Salary: $20.50–$33.50/hr + premiums and incentives

+ premiums and incentives Type: Part-time, opening/morning shifts

Retail pharmacy tech role focused on prescription processing and customer service. Comes with Walmart’s education benefits (tuition paid), 401(k), stock purchase, and health coverage.

Employer: Sonida Senior Living – Palmilla Senior Living

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM Salary: Not listed; eligible for up to 16% incentive

Not listed; eligible for Type: Full-time

Lead clinical care in an independent/assisted living and memory care community. Requires RN or LPN with 3–5 years geriatric/home health and 2–4 years supervisory experience.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Location: 4500 Montbel Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM

4500 Montbel Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM Salary: $18.33–$30.24/hr

Type: Full-time, varied days/hours

Field EMS role on an ambulance providing BLS and intermediate-level care. Good for EMT-B or EMT-I with growth options, tuition help, and wellness perks.

Employer: Home Care Assistance

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM Salary: $15–$17/hr base , $18–$20/hr for designated short shifts + $1/hr weekend differential

, for designated short shifts + Type: Part-time, on-site home care

Non-medical in-home caregiving for seniors with 4–7 hour shifts you can stack to build your schedule. Includes attendance bonuses, 73% employer-paid medical, 401(k) match, and tuition help for nursing/CNA.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Location: 1100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM

1100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM Salary: $39.69–$58.17/hr

Type: Full-time, FTE 0.90, weekend schedule (Fri–Sun)

Circulator RN role in the OR, coordinating care before/during/after surgery and advocating for patient safety. Offers enhanced sign-on and relocation for qualified candidates plus differentials and loan forgiveness options.

Employer: Balanced Physical Therapy + Wellness

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, outpatient

Join a multi-clinic ortho/sports practice providing hands-on therapy under PT supervision. Comes with competitive pay, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and CEU stipend; requires PTA degree and NM license.

Employer: Sandia Animal Clinic

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM Salary: From $13/hr

From Type: On-site (schedule not listed)

Hands-on animal care role cleaning kennels, helping handle pets, and supporting the vet team. Good entry point if you love animals and want clinic experience.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Location: 4515 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM

4515 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM Salary: $29.32–$49.91/hr

Type: Full-time, 12-hour nights (FTE 0.90)

Night-shift RRT role managing vents, advanced airway care, and NICU/high-acuity procedures. Offers sign-on/relocation, strong differentials, and extra pay for advanced certifications.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Location: 1100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM

1100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM Salary: $16.37–$24.89/hr

Type: Full-time, Days

Front-end hospital role handling registration, insurance verification, and patient financial counseling. Great if you have 1+ year in patient access/billing and want to grow in the admin side of healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through – many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.