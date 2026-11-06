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Albuquerque
🏥 Albuquerque Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $16–$58/hr
8 days ago
Healthcare hiring is busy in Albuquerque right now – from hospitals to home care, there’s something for almost every skill level.
Below are several solid openings you can skim and click through fast.
RN – PRESNow 24/7 Urgent & Emergency Care
- Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services
- Location: 7400 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: $39.69–$58.17/hr
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (FTE 0.90)
Work in a combined urgent care/ER setting using your critical care skills with diverse patients. Strong growth perks: tuition help, loan forgiveness options, EPIC charting, and differentials for nights/weekends and advanced certifications.
Veterinarian Technician II
- Employer: City of Albuquerque
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (Animal Care or BioPark Division)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead vet tech work for shelter/BioPark animals, including supervising staff, assisting in surgery, managing medical inventory, and sometimes humane euthanasia. Requires Associate’s in Veterinary Science, 4+ years vet tech experience, and Certified Veterinary Technician license.
Center-Based Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Centria Autism
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: $16–$23/hr
- Type: Part-time
One-on-one work with children with autism in a center setting, following BCBA treatment plans. Great if you’re active, patient, and want a structured ABA career path; RBT certification required within 45 days.
Spanish Speaking Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Centria Autism
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: $16–$23/hr
- Type: Part-time
Similar to the role above, but bilingual Spanish is required so you can support Spanish-speaking families. Includes training, retail discounts, and early wage access.
Travel Electrophysiology Technician – $2,521/week
- Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: $2,521/week (travel package)
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
Travel EP Tech role assisting with cardiac mapping, ablations, and device implants. Good fit if you want premium pay, EP lab experience, and a set 13-week assignment.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Acute Care – $2,130/week
- Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: $2,130/week (travel package)
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
Night-shift travel RRT role in acute care, handling vents, emergencies, and respiratory support. Ideal if you like short-term assignments and higher travel pay.
Physician (Gastroenterology)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – NM VA Health Care System
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: Competitive (not listed; includes bonuses)
- Type: Full-time
GI physician role with VA benefits: federal pension, 401(k) match, 50–55 days paid time off, and EDRP loan repayment up to $200,000 (if approved). Mix of clinic, procedures, and teaching with potential UNM faculty appointment.
Nurse Extern – Crisis Triage Center
- Employer: UNM Hospital
- Location: Albuquerque, NM – Crisis Triage Center
- Salary: Not listed; shift differentials up to 26%
- Type: PRN, Days (FTE 0.05)
For nursing students (after 1st semester + 1st clinical) wanting psych/behavioral health exposure. You’ll provide basic care, vitals, and close observation in a crisis setting.
Nurse Extern – General Surgery (6-S)
- Employer: UNM Hospital
- Location: Albuquerque, NM – General Surgery unit
- Salary: Not listed; shift differentials up to 26%
- Type: PRN, Days (FTE 0.05)
Another nurse extern spot for nursing students, this time on a surgical floor. Great way to build skills in post-op care and get your foot in the door at UNMH.
Specimen Technician / Lab Assistant
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: $17–$17.30/hr
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift, 3+ month contract
Entry-level lab role receiving and processing specimens, running basic lab tasks, and keeping records. Only a high school diploma required; good start if you want lab or hospital experience.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2924
- Location: 2550 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: $20.50–$33.50/hr + premiums and incentives
- Type: Part-time, opening/morning shifts
Retail pharmacy tech role focused on prescription processing and customer service. Comes with Walmart’s education benefits (tuition paid), 401(k), stock purchase, and health coverage.
Wellness Director (RN) – Senior Living
- Employer: Sonida Senior Living – Palmilla Senior Living
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: Not listed; eligible for up to 16% incentive
- Type: Full-time
Lead clinical care in an independent/assisted living and memory care community. Requires RN or LPN with 3–5 years geriatric/home health and 2–4 years supervisory experience.
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT-B / EMT-I) – Ambulance Operations
- Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services
- Location: 4500 Montbel Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: $18.33–$30.24/hr
- Type: Full-time, varied days/hours
Field EMS role on an ambulance providing BLS and intermediate-level care. Good for EMT-B or EMT-I with growth options, tuition help, and wellness perks.
Short Shifts, Bigger Paychecks! Caregivers Earn $18–$20/hr
- Employer: Home Care Assistance
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: $15–$17/hr base, $18–$20/hr for designated short shifts + $1/hr weekend differential
- Type: Part-time, on-site home care
Non-medical in-home caregiving for seniors with 4–7 hour shifts you can stack to build your schedule. Includes attendance bonuses, 73% employer-paid medical, 401(k) match, and tuition help for nursing/CNA.
RN – Operating Room (Circulator)
- Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services
- Location: 1100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: $39.69–$58.17/hr
- Type: Full-time, FTE 0.90, weekend schedule (Fri–Sun)
Circulator RN role in the OR, coordinating care before/during/after surgery and advocating for patient safety. Offers enhanced sign-on and relocation for qualified candidates plus differentials and loan forgiveness options.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Outpatient Ortho/Sports
- Employer: Balanced Physical Therapy + Wellness
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, outpatient
Join a multi-clinic ortho/sports practice providing hands-on therapy under PT supervision. Comes with competitive pay, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and CEU stipend; requires PTA degree and NM license.
Veterinary Kennel Assistant
- Employer: Sandia Animal Clinic
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: From $13/hr
- Type: On-site (schedule not listed)
Hands-on animal care role cleaning kennels, helping handle pets, and supporting the vet team. Good entry point if you love animals and want clinic experience.
Registered Respiratory Therapist – RRT
- Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services
- Location: 4515 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: $29.32–$49.91/hr
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour nights (FTE 0.90)
Night-shift RRT role managing vents, advanced airway care, and NICU/high-acuity procedures. Offers sign-on/relocation, strong differentials, and extra pay for advanced certifications.
Patient Access Advocate II – ABQ
- Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services
- Location: 1100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM
- Salary: $16.37–$24.89/hr
- Type: Full-time, Days
Front-end hospital role handling registration, insurance verification, and patient financial counseling. Great if you have 1+ year in patient access/billing and want to grow in the admin side of healthcare.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through – many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible schedules.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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