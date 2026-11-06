🛒 Albuquerque Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Pay Ranges Up to $125K

Albuquerque’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, from entry-level shop roles to six-figure store management. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Talbots

Talbots Location: Albuquerque, NM (87110)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

A fashion-focused role helping women find outfits, with a 50–70% merchandise discount, incentives, and growth paths into higher roles. You’ll style customers, support store operations, and sometimes open/close the store.

Employer: Arc Thrift Stores

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Internship / hourly

Internship / hourly Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role sorting donations, cleaning items, stocking the sales floor, and helping shoppers. Good fit if you like staying active and want experience in retail + warehouse-style work.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, contract, entry level

Salary: $15–$16/hour

Answer calls and emails for a large federal agency, using scripts and a knowledge base. Great if you’re fluent in English and/or Spanish and want benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified

Classic convenience-store role: cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Known for flexible schedules, promote-from-within culture, PTO, tuition help, and holiday premium pay.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, temporary

Salary: $15–$19/hour

Front-of-store role running the register, stocking, helping customers, and handling photo and web pickup orders. Good for someone who wants retail experience fast with a big national chain.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.00–$24.40/hour

You’ll shop in-store for online orders (produce, meat, household items, etc.) and prep them for pickup/delivery. Great if you like moving around, flexible shifts, and store discounts + Whole Foods benefits.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of customer service and food prep—slicing, baking, packaging, and suggesting deli/bakery items. Good for someone who enjoys food, learning equipment, and staying busy.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to expert for sports and outdoor gear, helping athletes pick the right products and helping train newer teammates. Ideal if you love sports and want a more specialized retail role.

Employer: Rush Enterprises (Rush Truck Centers)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$65,000/year

Office-based customer service in a commercial vehicle body shop—writing repair orders, coordinating with insurance, and updating customers. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) with match, and stock purchase program.

Employer: Locally owned independent insurance agency (via The Jonus Group)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, hybrid/remote options in NM

Salary: $50,000–$70,000/year (up to ~$75K DOE) + bonus + 4–5% commissions

Manage small business insurance accounts (contractors, trucking, restaurants, non-profits). Strong benefits, generous PTO growth, and hybrid/remote flexibility if you have a P&C license.

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Albuquerque, NM 87110

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17/hour

Visit Walmart stores to stock, straighten, and set signage for major brands. Independent work with flexible daytime hours and access to health plan options even for part-time.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,500–$125,000/year

Lead an entire Walgreens store—sales, staffing, scheduling, inventory, and customer experience. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years of retail management and want a high-responsibility role with corporate training and benefits.

Employer: The Durban Group

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced service shop role doing oil changes, fluid checks, tire pressure, and basic maintenance while interacting with customers and taking payments. Very active job with clear expectations for safety and physical work.

Employer: Take 5 Oil Change

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14–$21/hour

Lead a small team in a stay-in-your-car oil change shop, running the floor, training techs, and handling customers. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Quality Mazda

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15–$17/hour

Front-desk cashier role for the service and parts departments—taking payments, balancing the drawer, and helping with phones and admin. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Roadrunner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital (Los Suenos Veterinary Group)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time (overnights: Thu, Sat, Sun 6p–6a)

Salary: $21–$24/hour

High-responsibility front desk role in an emergency vet hospital—phones, check-in, triage support, and client communication. Strong benefits: 70% paid health insurance, dental/vision options, 401(k) match, CE for all staff, and 6 weeks paid maternity leave after a year.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers choose laptops, desktops, and accessories, hit sales goals, and stay on top of tech trends. Includes employee discounts, savings/retirement resources, and wellness support.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialize in kitchen and laundry appliances, doing demos and building more complex solutions for customers. Requires 1 year of related sales/service experience and offers competitive pay, discounts, and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles in Albuquerque.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.