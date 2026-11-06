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Albuquerque
🚌 Albuquerque Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes & $25+/hr
8 days ago
Albuquerque’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel or under the hood, there are several solid options here—from medical routes to diesel bays.
Medical Delivery Driver (Mon–Thu, Days)
- Employer: MedSpeed
- Location: Albuquerque & Rio Rancho, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00/hr
- Heavy medical supply and equipment route in a company van, Monday–Thursday 6:15 AM–4:45 PM. Training provided, fixed schedule, benefits, PTO, 401(k), and company vehicle (no gas or maintenance costs).
Technician (Diesel Fleet)
- Employer: FedEx Freight
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $31.63/hr starting, plus $5.50/hr extra with ASE Master, tool allowance, shift diff, tuition help
- Maintain and repair diesel tractors, trailers, forklifts and more. Good fit if you already wrench on heavy equipment and want steady hours and strong benefits.
Seasonal Support Driver (Use Your Own Vehicle)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Seasonal / Temporary
- Pay: $23.00/hr + $0.76/mile reimbursement
- Deliver packages in your own car or truck, staying active and working mostly outdoors. Flexible, fast‑paced seasonal work with weekly pay and a foot in the door at UPS.
OTR Owner Operator Truck Driver – Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Based in Albuquerque, runs across U.S. & Canada
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team focus)
- Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+/year per team, $5,000/week minimum average when working
- Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles paid, fuel price guarantee, insurance and tolls covered while under dispatch; must have passport and solid OTR experience.
Diesel Technician
- Employer: Love’s Travel Stops
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
- Troubleshoot and repair light diesel and truck issues, plus some roadside work. Offers PTO, tuition assistance, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and rotating shifts.
Local Class A Driver (Home Daily)
- Employer: Quality Custom Distribution (QCD)
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time (local CDL A)
- Pay: $26.79/hr, paid weekly
- Local foodservice delivery with no layovers, typically 4x12s with weekends. Touch‑freight with liftgates, strong benefits after 30 days, and 401(k), holidays, and vacation.
Diesel Mechanic / Mid-Level Diesel Technician
- Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.00/hr, plus ASE bonuses up to $700 and up to $500 quarterly bonus
- Work on heavy-duty trucks on a Tue–Sat, second shift schedule. Benefits kick in after 30 days, with PTO from day one, 401(k) match, paid training, tuition help, and gear allowance.
Craft Technician I/II (CDL-Focused Field Role)
- Employer: New Mexico Gas Company
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (must live within 30 minutes of Gas Service Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Craft Tech I: $43,040–$53,800/year; Craft Tech II: $48,720–$60,900/year
- Field role operating two‑ton trucks, backhoes, dump trucks, and trailers, hauling materials and equipment to crews. Great if you like outdoor work, heavy equipment, and can get or hold a CDL.
Automotive Mechanic
- Employer: Pep Boys
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.33–$31.20 flat rate, with at least 20 labor hours/week guaranteed
- Diagnose and repair brakes, suspension, cooling, exhaust, electrical, and more while talking customers through repairs. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and company‑funded ASE certs.
Waste & Recycling / Refuse Truck Driver (Kirtland AFB)
- Employer: Mark Dunning Industries, Inc.
- Location: Kirtland AFB – Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29.44/hr (first 40 hours), $36.52/hr overtime
- Drive roll‑off and rear/front‑load refuse trucks on base. Requires Class B CDL, clean MVR, DOT card, and solid waste‑hauling experience. Includes health, dental, life, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.
Transfer Driver (Part-Time)
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed; includes $100 hiring bonus
- Move U‑Haul trucks and trailers between centers, dealers, and the shop, doing basic inspections and logs. Good flexible side gig with training, benefits if eligible, and same‑day pay options.
Diesel Technician
- Employer: Love’s Travel Stops
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
- Similar diesel tech role at Love’s: light mechanical repairs, PMs, and roadside help with rotating shifts. Comes with PTO, tuition assistance, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.
Last-Mile Delivery Driver (1099 Contractor)
- Employer: Not named (1099 contractor role)
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Independent contractor (1099)
- Pay: Per package ($1.60 first package, $0.40 second to same address); posting notes about $26.08–$31.41/hr for experienced drivers
- Use your own insured vehicle and smartphone to run last‑mile routes. You handle your own taxes and maintenance; experienced drivers can hit around 200 orders/day.
If something here fits your skills, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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