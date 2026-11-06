🚌 Albuquerque Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes & $25+/hr

Albuquerque’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel or under the hood, there are several solid options here—from medical routes to diesel bays.

Employer: MedSpeed

MedSpeed Location: Albuquerque & Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hr

Heavy medical supply and equipment route in a company van, Monday–Thursday 6:15 AM–4:45 PM. Training provided, fixed schedule, benefits, PTO, 401(k), and company vehicle (no gas or maintenance costs).

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.63/hr starting , plus $5.50/hr extra with ASE Master, tool allowance, shift diff, tuition help

, plus extra with ASE Master, tool allowance, shift diff, tuition help Maintain and repair diesel tractors, trailers, forklifts and more. Good fit if you already wrench on heavy equipment and want steady hours and strong benefits.

Employer: UPS

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: $23.00/hr + $0.76/mile reimbursement

reimbursement Deliver packages in your own car or truck, staying active and working mostly outdoors. Flexible, fast‑paced seasonal work with weekly pay and a foot in the door at UPS.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Albuquerque, runs across U.S. & Canada

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team focus)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+/year per team , $5,000/week minimum average when working

, when working Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles paid, fuel price guarantee, insurance and tolls covered while under dispatch; must have passport and solid OTR experience.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Troubleshoot and repair light diesel and truck issues, plus some roadside work. Offers PTO, tuition assistance, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and rotating shifts.

Employer: Quality Custom Distribution (QCD)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time (local CDL A)

Pay: $26.79/hr , paid weekly

, paid weekly Local foodservice delivery with no layovers, typically 4x12s with weekends. Touch‑freight with liftgates, strong benefits after 30 days, and 401(k), holidays, and vacation.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00/hr , plus ASE bonuses up to $700 and up to $500 quarterly bonus

, plus and Work on heavy-duty trucks on a Tue–Sat, second shift schedule. Benefits kick in after 30 days, with PTO from day one, 401(k) match, paid training, tuition help, and gear allowance.

Employer: New Mexico Gas Company

Location: Albuquerque, NM (must live within 30 minutes of Gas Service Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Craft Tech I: $43,040–$53,800/year ; Craft Tech II: $48,720–$60,900/year

; Field role operating two‑ton trucks, backhoes, dump trucks, and trailers, hauling materials and equipment to crews. Great if you like outdoor work, heavy equipment, and can get or hold a CDL.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.33–$31.20 flat rate , with at least 20 labor hours/week guaranteed

, with at least Diagnose and repair brakes, suspension, cooling, exhaust, electrical, and more while talking customers through repairs. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and company‑funded ASE certs.

Employer: Mark Dunning Industries, Inc.

Location: Kirtland AFB – Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.44/hr (first 40 hours), $36.52/hr overtime

(first 40 hours), Drive roll‑off and rear/front‑load refuse trucks on base. Requires Class B CDL, clean MVR, DOT card, and solid waste‑hauling experience. Includes health, dental, life, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed; includes $100 hiring bonus

Not listed; includes Move U‑Haul trucks and trailers between centers, dealers, and the shop, doing basic inspections and logs. Good flexible side gig with training, benefits if eligible, and same‑day pay options.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Similar diesel tech role at Love’s: light mechanical repairs, PMs, and roadside help with rotating shifts. Comes with PTO, tuition assistance, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

Employer: Not named (1099 contractor role)

Not named (1099 contractor role) Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Pay: Per package ( $1.60 first package, $0.40 second to same address ); posting notes about $26.08–$31.41/hr for experienced drivers

Per package ( ); posting notes for experienced drivers Use your own insured vehicle and smartphone to run last‑mile routes. You handle your own taxes and maintenance; experienced drivers can hit around 200 orders/day.

If something here fits your skills, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.