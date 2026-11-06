🔧 Albuquerque Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Albuquerque has a solid mix of hands-on maintenance jobs right now, from entry-level helpers to high-responsibility supervisors. If you like working with your hands and keeping buildings, grounds, or equipment in top shape, this week looks good.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour

This role keeps apartment buildings, grounds, and amenities safe and running smoothly—everything from work orders and make-readies to basic grounds care. Good fit if you have EPA refrigerant certs and want strong benefits, PTO, and bonus potential.

Employer: City of Albuquerque

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time (safety-sensitive)

Coordinate pool operations, lessons, lifeguards, and water chemistry for city aquatics programs. Great for someone with aquatics leadership experience who wants a stable city job with a mix of admin, scheduling, and hands-on pool work.

Employer: Troon / Sandia Golf Club

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $120,000/year (DOE)

Lead all maintenance for greens, fairways, and landscaping at Sandia Golf Club, plus manage staff and budgets. Ideal for someone with turf, agronomy, or horticulture background ready to run a high-end course.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Albuquerque, NM (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.77–$39.88/hour

Entry path into commercial HVAC with paid training and a 4-year registered apprenticeship option. You’ll ride along with senior techs, learn to install and repair systems on customer sites, and earn raises as you progress.

Employer: Labatt Food Service

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Day-shift role (Mon–Fri, 7am–4pm) doing equipment and building maintenance in a food distribution facility, including freezer areas. Good for techs with plumbing, electrical, or refrigeration experience who want weekly pay and solid benefits.

Employer: Peraton

Location: Albuquerque, NM (100% local travel)

(100% local travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: $86,000–$138,000/year (target range)

Support FAA facilities that power air traffic control—generators, HVAC, power, cabling, and site security. Best for experienced facilities pros (8+ years) who like mission-critical work and are comfortable traveling between FAA sites.

Employer: Integrity Maintenance Inc.

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Pay: From $17.00/hour

Lead a small crew for a family-owned landscape company, handling regular yard and grounds maintenance. Great if you’re over 25 with a clean driving record and want to grow with a local business.

Employer: Not listed (plastic bag manufacturer)

Not listed (plastic bag manufacturer) Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $25.00/hour (DOE)

Hands-on role fixing mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and electronic issues on production equipment, plus some building maintenance. Monday–Friday day shift, ideal if you know servo drives and PLCs.

Employer: Advance Service Company

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$35.00/hour

Service and install commercial kitchen equipment plus low-voltage systems like drive-thru headsets and security cameras. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of field experience, live in the metro area, and want a company truck.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Not specified (in-person)

Not specified (in-person) Pay: $14.00/hour

Residential housekeeping role focused on cleaning, laundry, and sometimes basic cooking or outdoor tasks. Nice option if you want steady, in-person work with paid time off and on-the-job training.

Employer: Marriott International

Location: Albuquerque, NM 87109

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $15.50/hour

Hotel housekeeping and laundry work with health benefits, PTO, and employee discounts. Good for folks with cleaning experience who like a hotel setting and want flexible schedules.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while it’s fresh. Even one or two targeted apps this week can move your job search forward.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.