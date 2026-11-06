🏗️ High-Paying Engineering Roles & Internships in Albuquerque (Multiple Openings)

Albuquerque’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—from entry-level bridge design to national labs, defense, and clean energy. If you’re technical and cleared (or want to be), this is a great moment to make a move.

Employer: SAM

SAM Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work outdoors helping survey utilities and control points, driving company vehicles, and using field equipment. Good fit if you like hands-on work, travel, and want a clear path to certifications and growth with strong health, retirement, and PTO benefits.

Employer: MacKay

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Internship (10–12 weeks, Summer 2027)

Salary: $25–$28/hour (US pay range)

Join the Water Resources team and work on real projects in water, energy, land development, and more. Ideal for civil engineering students (GPA 3.2+) who want AutoCAD Civil 3D experience, mentorship, and a people-first culture; open until filled.

Employer: Curia

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment and facility systems, from filling lines to compressed air and vacuum systems. Great if you have a BS in Mechanical/Industrial Engineering and a few years in production or cleanroom environments and want day-one benefits and growth.

Employer: GroundWork Renewables

Location: Albuquerque, NM (On-site)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead GroundWork’s most complex solar measurement and PV testing projects, mentor other engineers, and own key client relationships. Best for senior engineers (8+ years experience) with deep PV module and IEC/UL standards knowledge who want to shape processes and AI integration.

Employer: Sandia National Laboratories

Location: Albuquerque, NM (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,500 – $235,700

Lead experimental mechanics R&D in the Structural Mechanics Lab, from material characterization to advanced diagnostics. Great for experienced mechanical engineers (ideally MS/PhD) who can obtain a DOE Q clearance and want high-impact national security work.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Remote, preferred in Albuquerque, NM or South-Central offices

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead high-voltage overhead transmission projects up to 765 kV, manage schedules, and mentor staff while working remotely or hybrid. Ideal for engineers with 7–10 years transmission experience, PE license, and strong PLS-CADD skills.

(Note: A duplicate posting exists; this role is listed here once.)

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,900 – $141,000

Support the U.S. Air Force by planning and running tests for new or modified aircraft systems, including field test operations and data analysis. Good for engineers with test experience, an Associate’s or higher in Engineering/Science, and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $225,000

Work on high-power laser and other directed energy systems, focusing on safety, performance, and standards like MIL-STD-1425A. Great match if you have a BS in Physics/Optical/Electrical Engineering, directed energy experience, and a Secret clearance.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque, NM (Onsite, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,000 – $148,000

Help sustain an operational orbital warfare system that fuses multi-domain sensor data for space domain awareness. Best for engineers with an active Top Secret clearance, systems sustainment experience, and interest in cross-domain, multi-classification architectures.

Employer: Sandia National Laboratories

Location: Albuquerque, NM (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,800 – $123,400

Join the Z Machine diagnostics team, fielding and calibrating x‑ray detectors and working hands-on with complex experimental setups. Great entry point if you’re a high school grad or above with experience assembling and aligning scientific equipment and can obtain a DOE Q clearance.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Albuquerque, NM or Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $154,050 – $278,475

Lead specialty engineering (nuclear hardness, EMI/EMC, system safety) and MBSE workflows on complex missile and advanced weapon programs. A fit for senior engineers (10+ years) with electromagnetics focus and an active or attainable Top Secret/TS-SCI.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Albuquerque, NM or Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $154,050 – $278,475

Architect and deliver flight structures, avionics packaging, and missile LRUs, leading multi-disciplinary teams through full lifecycle. Ideal for mechanical engineers (10+ years) with hypersonic or missile experience and strong CAD/FEA skills.

Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000+ (DOE)

Entry-level bridge/structural design role supporting plan production, quantities, and cost estimates. Great for recent grads with BS in Civil/Structural, Engineering Intern (EI) certification, and 0–2+ years experience using AutoCAD, Civil 3D, and MicroStation.

Employer: Outside Analytics (an SMX company)

Location: Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and evolve end‑to‑end satellite ground systems, lead design reviews, and manage verification and lifecycle risks. Best for engineers with BS + 10–12 years (or MS/PhD with fewer years) and TS/SCI-eligible clearance; application deadline: December 28, 2026.

(Note: This Systems Engineer role is cross-posted under SMX and a duplicate listing; it’s included once here.)

Employer: Sandia National Laboratories

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,500 – $235,700

(Indeed version of the Sandia role above.) Same Experimental Solid Mechanics position with details on lab work, testing, and DOE Q clearance requirements.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Albuquerque, NM (Hybrid, Part-time)

Type: Part-time, senior advisory

Salary: Not listed

Serve as a senior technical authority on complex water and wastewater projects, providing QA/QC, client advisory, and mentoring. Great for seasoned engineers (15+ years) who want a flexible, part-time role shaping regional water infrastructure.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a tailored resume while it’s still live. Albuquerque’s engineering jobs move fast—don’t wait if something feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.