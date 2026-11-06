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🎁 Free Metal Racks, Pet Crate & More in Albuquerque Today
Albuquerque neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from storage racks to carpet pieces. If you need to organize your space or cozy up a room, these might be a good fit.
Metal Bicycle Stand
Item: Sturdy metal bicycle stand
Condition: Described as sturdy metal
Use: Holds a bicycle upright for storage or parking
Location: Paradise, Albuquerque, NM
Source: nextdoor.com
Metal Pet Crate
Item: Metal pet crate with removable tray
Condition: Small, sturdy metal crate
Size/Use: For small to medium pets; removable tray makes cleaning easier
Location: Paradise, Albuquerque, NM
Source: nextdoor.com
Metal Firewood Rack
Item: Sturdy metal firewood rack
Condition: Sturdy metal construction
Dimensions: 4 ft high x 5 ft x 2 ft
Use: For stacking and storing firewood off the ground
Location: Glenwood Hills, Albuquerque, NM
Source: nextdoor.com
Carpet Remnants (Spain/Tramway)
Item: Two unused carpet remnants
- Medium brown: 5 ft x 7 ft
- Light brown/beige: 5 ft x 10 ft
Condition: Unused carpet pieces
Extras: Photos available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/cKLzoAm
Pickup time: Daily, any time between 9 AM and 6 PM
Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico (Spain/Tramway area)
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in Albuquerque tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.