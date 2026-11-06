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Albuquerque

🎁 Free Metal Racks, Pet Crate & More in Albuquerque Today

8 days ago

Albuquerque neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from storage racks to carpet pieces. If you need to organize your space or cozy up a room, these might be a good fit.

Metal Bicycle Stand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQoDW_1GoMbZly00

Item: Sturdy metal bicycle stand
Condition: Described as sturdy metal
Use: Holds a bicycle upright for storage or parking
Location: Paradise, Albuquerque, NM
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Metal Pet Crate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJUtF_1GoMbZly00

Item: Metal pet crate with removable tray
Condition: Small, sturdy metal crate
Size/Use: For small to medium pets; removable tray makes cleaning easier
Location: Paradise, Albuquerque, NM
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Metal Firewood Rack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdcfX_1GoMbZly00

Item: Sturdy metal firewood rack
Condition: Sturdy metal construction
Dimensions: 4 ft high x 5 ft x 2 ft
Use: For stacking and storing firewood off the ground
Location: Glenwood Hills, Albuquerque, NM
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Carpet Remnants (Spain/Tramway)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iB6T_1GoMbZly00

Item: Two unused carpet remnants

  • Medium brown: 5 ft x 7 ft
  • Light brown/beige: 5 ft x 10 ft
    Condition: Unused carpet pieces
    Extras: Photos available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/cKLzoAm
    Pickup time: Daily, any time between 9 AM and 6 PM
    Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico (Spain/Tramway area)
    Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Albuquerque tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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