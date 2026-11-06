🎁 Free Metal Racks, Pet Crate & More in Albuquerque Today

Albuquerque neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from storage racks to carpet pieces. If you need to organize your space or cozy up a room, these might be a good fit.

Item: Sturdy metal bicycle stand

Condition: Described as sturdy metal

Use: Holds a bicycle upright for storage or parking

Location: Paradise, Albuquerque, NM

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Metal pet crate with removable tray

Condition: Small, sturdy metal crate

Size/Use: For small to medium pets; removable tray makes cleaning easier

Location: Paradise, Albuquerque, NM

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Sturdy metal firewood rack

Condition: Sturdy metal construction

Dimensions: 4 ft high x 5 ft x 2 ft

Use: For stacking and storing firewood off the ground

Location: Glenwood Hills, Albuquerque, NM

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Two unused carpet remnants

Medium brown: 5 ft x 7 ft

Light brown/beige: 5 ft x 10 ft

Condition: Unused carpet pieces

Extras: Photos available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/cKLzoAm

Pickup time: Daily, any time between 9 AM and 6 PM

Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico (Spain/Tramway area)

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Albuquerque tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.