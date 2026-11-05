📋 Albuquerque Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Albuquerque has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and good on the phone or computer. Here are a few full-time roles where your admin skills can really shine.

Employer: UA Local Union 412

UA Local Union 412 Location: Albuquerque, NM (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Pay: From $22.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off

Front desk role where you’ll answer phones, greet visitors, handle data entry, filing, and scheduling using Microsoft Office and Google Workspace. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, reliable, and like keeping an office running smoothly.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Pay Range: $17.00 – $28.46/hour + potential CVS bonus/short‑term incentives

+ potential CVS bonus/short‑term incentives Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid time off, retirement savings options, wellness programs (based on eligibility)

Medical, dental, vision, paid time off, retirement savings options, wellness programs (based on eligibility) Application window expected to close: 11/29/2026

You’re the first smile patients see at this clinic—checking people in, scheduling visits, answering phones, and keeping the front area tidy. Great if you have strong computer skills, like helping older adults, and want solid benefits with a big healthcare brand.

Employer: Monarch Properties, Inc

Location: Albuquerque, NM 87102 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off

Office‑based assistant manager role for a HUD/market property where you’ll help with leasing, rent collection, waitlists, certifications, and tenant relations. Ideal if you’ve done leasing or property management before and want to grow with a New Mexico–based company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows other locations or similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.