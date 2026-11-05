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Albuquerque
📅 Free tri-lingual fall family STEAM fun at Balloon Museum
5 days ago
📅 Free fall family STEAM fun at the Balloon Museum
Bring the whole crew for Fall Family Fun: Stories and Music in the Sky with Air-Mazing Activities at the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum.
- Date: Nov 25, 2026
- Time: 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Location: 9201 Balloon Museum Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113
- Cost: Free
- Phone: 505-768-6020
Enjoy stories, music, and hands-on "air-mazing" activities in a tri-lingual STEAM program offered in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language.
It’s designed for the whole family, so feel free to bring cousins, friends, neighbors, biking buddies, and even that one “party pooper” in the family.
More Info: Fall Family Fun: Stories and Music in the Sky with...
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