📅 Free tri-lingual fall family STEAM fun at Balloon Museum

📅 Free fall family STEAM fun at the Balloon Museum

Bring the whole crew for Fall Family Fun: Stories and Music in the Sky with Air-Mazing Activities at the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum.

Date: Nov 25, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: 9201 Balloon Museum Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113

Cost: Free

Phone: 505-768-6020

Enjoy stories, music, and hands-on "air-mazing" activities in a tri-lingual STEAM program offered in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language.

It’s designed for the whole family, so feel free to bring cousins, friends, neighbors, biking buddies, and even that one “party pooper” in the family.