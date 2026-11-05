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🏥 Albuquerque Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Albuquerque’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, home care, and even city services. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in patient care or support.
Caregiver – Senior Living
Employer: Watermark Retirement Communities
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.50–$17.50/hour
Work with assisted living and memory care residents in a well-established senior community. Great fit if you have 1+ year caregiver experience and want strong medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and more.
Acute Inpatient Registered Nurse (RN) – Dialysis
Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Provide inpatient dialysis care, assessments, and education for patients with kidney disease. Ideal for RNs with 9+ months RN experience and some acute or hemodialysis/ICU background who want a structured clinical ladder.
Anesthesia Tech – Surgery (Evenings)
Employer: Lovelace Health System – Women’s Hospital
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time, evening shift
Support anesthesia providers in a busy surgical setting with advanced technology and strong benefits. Great for techs with HS diploma, 1+ year experience, and interest in women’s and neonatal care.
Dental Hygienist – Dental Care on San Antonio
Employer: Heartland Dental
Location: 5700 San Antonio Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
Type: Full-time, Mon–Thurs 8–5
Join a 10-person team with big support: bonus potential, medical, vision, free dental (minus lab fees), PTO, holidays, 401(k), CE hours, and mentorship. Perfect if you hold an NM hygiene license and want a stable, growth-focused office.
(Duplicate Indeed listing removed – same job and employer.)
Registered Nurse (RN) – In-Home Care
Employer: Nuclear Care Partners
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Part-time
Provide one-on-one skilled nursing in patients’ homes for former DOE/nuclear workers. Offers PTO (PT & FT), medical/dental/vision for FT, 401(k), EAP, and flexible, mission-driven work.
Caregiver / Personal Assistant – Adam Care Team
Employer: Private individual (Adam Shand)
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Part-time, mostly evenings/weekends
Pay: $19–$21/hour
Hands-on caregiving for an adult with cerebral palsy in home and community settings. No formal experience required, but you must safely lift/transfer 120 lbs and be open to building a close, family-like working relationship.
Caregiver Supervisor & Retention Lead
Employer: Not listed (home care agency)
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time, in person
Pay: $50,000–$60,000/year
Lead and mentor caregivers, manage relationship-based scheduling, and step in for emergency field shifts. Includes performance bonuses, health/dental/vision, PTO, mileage reimbursement, tech stipend.
Optician Level 3 – Vision Center
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #850
Location: 2701 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Type: Full-time, opening/morning shifts
Pay: $24–$32/hour + incentives & premiums
Help customers with eyewear, prescriptions, and orders in a busy vision center. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
CISC Care Coordinator – Behavioral Health
Employer: Magellan Health
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Salary Range: $50,225–$75,335/year
Coordinate care for members with behavioral health needs using assessments, care plans, and community resources. Great for those with 3–5 years in social work/nursing/healthcare and strong care coordination skills.
RN – PRESNow 24/7 Urgent & Emergency Care (Nights)
Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services
Location: 7400 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Type: Full-time, 12-hour nights (FTE 0.90)
Pay Range: $39.69–$58.17/hour
Blend ER and urgent care nursing in a freestanding facility with shift differentials, tuition/cert reimbursement, loan forgiveness options, EPIC, and strong wellness perks. ED or ICU experience preferred.
Veterinarian Technician II
Employer: City of Albuquerque
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time, safety-sensitive
Lead vet tech work for shelter or BioPark animals, including anesthesia support, emergency care, inventory, and staff oversight. Requires Associate’s in Veterinary Science, 4 years vet tech experience, NM driver’s license, Certified Vet Tech license.
Telemetry Monitor Tech / Unit Secretary – FT Days
Employer: AMG Specialty Hospital – Albuquerque (via APS posting)
Location: Gibson Medical Center, Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time, day shift
Interpret cardiac rhythms, support nursing staff, and handle unit clerical work in a long-term acute care hospital. Offers shift differentials for weekends, ESOP (employee-owned), medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k).
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Full-Time Days
Employer: AMG Specialty Hospital – Albuquerque (via APS posting)
Location: Gibson Medical Center, Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time, day shift
Provide direct and indirect care in a long-term acute care setting under RN supervision. Comes with competitive pay, weekend differentials, ESOP, medical, dental, vision, holidays, vacation, sick time, 401(k).
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $2,678/week
Employer: American Traveler
Location: Albuquerque, NM (two sister hospitals)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8s days
Pay: Approx. $2,678/week
Cover two nearby hospitals doing a wide range of nuclear medicine studies using GE and Siemens equipment. Requires 1+ year experience, BLS, ARRT(N)/NMTCB preferred, and living 50+ miles from the facility.
Travel Acute Care Physical Therapist – $1,869/week
Employer: TotalMed Allied
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8s days
Pay: Approx. $1,869/week
Work acute care PT with a variety of patient populations. Looking for PTs with 6–24+ months experience, BLS, and NM license, plus interest in strong day-one benefits and weekly pay.
CNA – 6am–6pm
Employer: Odelia Healthcare
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts
Provide routine nursing care in a long-term care setting under RN/LVN direction. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) and suits CNAs (or students) with at least 6 months CNA or clinical experience.
Hospitality Aide – Rehab & Wellness Center
Employer: Spanish Trails Wellness & Rehabilitation
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Support residents with daily activities, meals, and comfort in a rehab setting. Good entry point into healthcare if you have a high school diploma, strong people skills, and want to work closely with patients.
Physician – Pain Management
Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – NMVAHCS
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Join the VA’s pain section in Anesthesiology providing fluoro/ultrasound-guided interventional pain procedures for veterans. Includes the full VA physician total rewards package with federal benefits, pension, and generous paid time off.
Director, Behavioral Health Clinical Services
Employer: UNM Hospital
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time, days
Lead behavioral health clinical operations, supervise teams, manage budgets, and support education and research. Requires a Master’s degree and NM licensure (LPCC/CMHC, LCSW, MFT, or Psychologist).
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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