🏥 Albuquerque Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Albuquerque’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, home care, and even city services. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in patient care or support.

Employer: Watermark Retirement Communities

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$17.50/hour

Work with assisted living and memory care residents in a well-established senior community. Great fit if you have 1+ year caregiver experience and want strong medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and more.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Provide inpatient dialysis care, assessments, and education for patients with kidney disease. Ideal for RNs with 9+ months RN experience and some acute or hemodialysis/ICU background who want a structured clinical ladder.

Employer: Lovelace Health System – Women’s Hospital

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Support anesthesia providers in a busy surgical setting with advanced technology and strong benefits. Great for techs with HS diploma, 1+ year experience, and interest in women’s and neonatal care.

Employer: Heartland Dental

Location: 5700 San Antonio Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thurs 8–5

Join a 10-person team with big support: bonus potential, medical, vision, free dental (minus lab fees), PTO, holidays, 401(k), CE hours, and mentorship. Perfect if you hold an NM hygiene license and want a stable, growth-focused office.

(Duplicate Indeed listing removed – same job and employer.)

Employer: Nuclear Care Partners

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time

Provide one-on-one skilled nursing in patients’ homes for former DOE/nuclear workers. Offers PTO (PT & FT), medical/dental/vision for FT, 401(k), EAP, and flexible, mission-driven work.

Employer: Private individual (Adam Shand)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time, mostly evenings/weekends

Pay: $19–$21/hour

Hands-on caregiving for an adult with cerebral palsy in home and community settings. No formal experience required, but you must safely lift/transfer 120 lbs and be open to building a close, family-like working relationship.

Employer: Not listed (home care agency)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $50,000–$60,000/year

Lead and mentor caregivers, manage relationship-based scheduling, and step in for emergency field shifts. Includes performance bonuses, health/dental/vision, PTO, mileage reimbursement, tech stipend.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #850

Location: 2701 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Type: Full-time, opening/morning shifts

Pay: $24–$32/hour + incentives & premiums

Help customers with eyewear, prescriptions, and orders in a busy vision center. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Magellan Health

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $50,225–$75,335/year

Coordinate care for members with behavioral health needs using assessments, care plans, and community resources. Great for those with 3–5 years in social work/nursing/healthcare and strong care coordination skills.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Location: 7400 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Type: Full-time, 12-hour nights (FTE 0.90)

Pay Range: $39.69–$58.17/hour

Blend ER and urgent care nursing in a freestanding facility with shift differentials, tuition/cert reimbursement, loan forgiveness options, EPIC, and strong wellness perks. ED or ICU experience preferred.

Employer: City of Albuquerque

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, safety-sensitive

Lead vet tech work for shelter or BioPark animals, including anesthesia support, emergency care, inventory, and staff oversight. Requires Associate’s in Veterinary Science, 4 years vet tech experience, NM driver’s license, Certified Vet Tech license.

Employer: AMG Specialty Hospital – Albuquerque (via APS posting)

Location: Gibson Medical Center, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, day shift

Interpret cardiac rhythms, support nursing staff, and handle unit clerical work in a long-term acute care hospital. Offers shift differentials for weekends, ESOP (employee-owned), medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k).

Employer: AMG Specialty Hospital – Albuquerque (via APS posting)

Location: Gibson Medical Center, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, day shift

Provide direct and indirect care in a long-term acute care setting under RN supervision. Comes with competitive pay, weekend differentials, ESOP, medical, dental, vision, holidays, vacation, sick time, 401(k).

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Albuquerque, NM (two sister hospitals)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8s days

Pay: Approx. $2,678/week

Cover two nearby hospitals doing a wide range of nuclear medicine studies using GE and Siemens equipment. Requires 1+ year experience, BLS, ARRT(N)/NMTCB preferred, and living 50+ miles from the facility.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8s days

Pay: Approx. $1,869/week

Work acute care PT with a variety of patient populations. Looking for PTs with 6–24+ months experience, BLS, and NM license, plus interest in strong day-one benefits and weekly pay.

Employer: Odelia Healthcare

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts

Provide routine nursing care in a long-term care setting under RN/LVN direction. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) and suits CNAs (or students) with at least 6 months CNA or clinical experience.

Employer: Spanish Trails Wellness & Rehabilitation

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Support residents with daily activities, meals, and comfort in a rehab setting. Good entry point into healthcare if you have a high school diploma, strong people skills, and want to work closely with patients.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – NMVAHCS

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Join the VA’s pain section in Anesthesiology providing fluoro/ultrasound-guided interventional pain procedures for veterans. Includes the full VA physician total rewards package with federal benefits, pension, and generous paid time off.

Employer: UNM Hospital

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, days

Lead behavioral health clinical operations, supervise teams, manage budgets, and support education and research. Requires a Master’s degree and NM licensure (LPCC/CMHC, LCSW, MFT, or Psychologist).

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.