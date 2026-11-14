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Albion
📅 Tree ID hike at Chain O'Lakes State Park
12 days ago
📅 Learn Local Trees on a Guided Hike
Join a Tree Identification Hike at Chain O'Lakes State Park in Albion (2355 E. 75 S., Albion, IN 46701).
Meet at the Stanley Schoolhouse for a short, easy-to-understand talk on how to tell different trees apart. After that, you’ll head out on an easy hike on Trail 8 to practice spotting and identifying trees using what you just learned.
The program lasts about 1 hour. Closed-toed shoes are recommended for the trail.
Great low-key outing for adults, families, and anyone curious about nature.
More Info: Tree Identification Hike, Chain O'Lakes State Park...
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