📅 Learn Local Trees on a Guided Hike

Join a Tree Identification Hike at Chain O'Lakes State Park in Albion (2355 E. 75 S., Albion, IN 46701).

Meet at the Stanley Schoolhouse for a short, easy-to-understand talk on how to tell different trees apart. After that, you’ll head out on an easy hike on Trail 8 to practice spotting and identifying trees using what you just learned.

The program lasts about 1 hour. Closed-toed shoes are recommended for the trail.

Great low-key outing for adults, families, and anyone curious about nature.