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Albertville
🛒 Albertville, AL Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
4 days ago
Albertville’s retail scene is steady right now, with national brands hiring for front-line and lead roles. Good mix of beauty, shoes, and pharmacy work, with both full-time and part-time options.
Brow Waxing Expert (Arch Expert) – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Licensed cosmetologist or esthetician role focused on brow waxing, tinting, and makeup applications at the Brow Bar. You’ll build a loyal client list, get ongoing brand training, and help drive both services and product sales in a busy beauty store.
Team Lead – Rack Room Shoes
- Employer: Rack Room Shoes
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Type: Part-time management
- Pay: $11.00 – $14.30 per hour
- Highlights: Step into a leadership spot helping run daily store operations, from customer service and cash handling to scheduling and merchandising. Great fit if you have retail experience and want management duties without a full-time commitment.
Store Associate – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour
- Application window: Anticipated close 01/13/2027
- Highlights: Front-of-store role where you ring up customers, stock shelves, support photo/beauty, and sometimes help the pharmacy team. Solid hourly pay for part-time plus access to dental, vision, discounts, and wellness benefits if you meet eligibility.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good retail spots tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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