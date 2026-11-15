Albertville’s retail scene is steady right now, with national brands hiring for front-line and lead roles. Good mix of beauty, shoes, and pharmacy work, with both full-time and part-time options.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Albertville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Licensed cosmetologist or esthetician role focused on brow waxing, tinting, and makeup applications at the Brow Bar. You’ll build a loyal client list, get ongoing brand training, and help drive both services and product sales in a busy beauty store.

Employer: Rack Room Shoes

Rack Room Shoes Location: Albertville, AL

Type: Part-time management

Pay: $11.00 – $14.30 per hour

Highlights: Step into a leadership spot helping run daily store operations, from customer service and cash handling to scheduling and merchandising. Great fit if you have retail experience and want management duties without a full-time commitment.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Albertville, AL

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay Range: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/13/2027

Anticipated close Highlights: Front-of-store role where you ring up customers, stock shelves, support photo/beauty, and sometimes help the pharmacy team. Solid hourly pay for part-time plus access to dental, vision, discounts, and wellness benefits if you meet eligibility.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good retail spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.