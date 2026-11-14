The Hometown Holiday Stroll will take place in Downtown Albertville on Saturday, November 21, from 10:00 AM–2:00 PM, with shopping, holiday treats, and family activities along the Hometown Holiday Trail at participating businesses. The event is supported by Presenting Sponsors ALFA Insurance - The Hornbuckle Agency and Family Savings Credit Union, and Spotlight Sponsors Bucci Boutique, Family Security Credit Union, Tyson Foods, Liberty Bank, and Tracy/Riley Honea - The Real Estate Group.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Albertville Chamber