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Albertville
Hometown Holiday Stroll set for Nov. 21
13 days ago
The Hometown Holiday Stroll will return to downtown Albertville on Saturday, November 21, from 10:00 AM–2:00 PM with holiday activities, local shopping, and festive events. Residents are invited to visit downtown during these hours to enjoy the holiday cheer and support local businesses.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Albertville Chamber
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