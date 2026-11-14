Albertville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both seasoned providers and nurses. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Protouch Staffing (direct hire for an established healthcare organization)

Protouch Staffing (direct hire for an established healthcare organization) Location: Albertville, AL

Type: Full-time | Direct hire

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–12 patients + admin to 5

Highlights: $20,000 sign-on bonus , up to $10,000 relocation , 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision , 208 hours PTO, 12 holidays, CME funds, 403(b) match, malpractice covered, quarterly quality bonuses.

, , , 208 hours PTO, 12 holidays, CME funds, 403(b) match, malpractice covered, quarterly quality bonuses. Role: Primary care for adolescents and adults, including HIV, Hep C, STI care, and LGBTQI+ health. Mix of in-person, telehealth, and 1:6 call. Requires MD/DO in FM or IM, board certified, 2+ years’ experience, AL license eligible.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Albertville, AL

Type: Full-time

Setting: Outpatient hemodialysis clinic

Outpatient hemodialysis clinic Role: Provide and coordinate dialysis care for patients with end stage kidney disease. Assess patients before/during/after treatment, give meds, educate patients and families, and support quality improvement.

Provide and coordinate dialysis care for patients with end stage kidney disease. Assess patients before/during/after treatment, give meds, educate patients and families, and support quality improvement. Good to know: Entry level for RNs with less than 2 years in nephrology. Must be a graduate of an accredited nursing school, hold current RN license and BLS, and be able to meet the physical demands (lifting, standing, assisting patients). May lead techs/LPNs once training and experience requirements are met.

Employer: Protouch Staffing (for a community primary care practice)

Protouch Staffing (for a community primary care practice) Location: Albertville, AL

Type: Full-time | Permanent

Setting: Primary care / community health, mix of in-person and telemedicine

Primary care / community health, mix of in-person and telemedicine Role: Provide full-scope primary care to adolescents and adults, manage acute and chronic conditions, and support HIV, Hep C, and STI care. Includes minor procedures, ordering labs/imaging, referrals, EMR work, and shared after-hours call.

Provide full-scope primary care to adolescents and adults, manage acute and chronic conditions, and support HIV, Hep C, and STI care. Includes minor procedures, ordering labs/imaging, referrals, EMR work, and shared after-hours call. Requirements: Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, 2+ years NP experience, able to obtain AL collaborative practice agreement, DEA and AL controlled substances certificate, and active BLS. HIV/STI experience is a plus but not required if you’re willing to learn.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and apply or reach out to the recruiter while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.