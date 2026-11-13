Albertville’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local stores have solid options.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Albertville, AL

Type: Part-time, hourly

Starting pay: $11.50/hr

This is a lead role on the sales floor—help train the crew, wow customers, and sometimes act as Manager on Duty. Good fit if you have 1+ year of management experience, like a fast, fun store, and want leadership experience without full-time hours.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Albertville, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the counter and on the phone with parts lookups, returns, and basic car services like testing batteries and installing wipers. Comes with a 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, and health benefits, plus room to grow if you like the auto world.

Employer: Rural King

Location: Albertville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay range: Not listed (varies by experience and location)

Keep the sales floor clean, stocked, and easy to shop while helping customers find what they need. Great if you enjoy staying busy, don’t mind lifting and moving product, and want a steady full-time role with access to Rural King’s benefits.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.