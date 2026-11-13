Albertville is hot right now for leadership roles, especially in tech and finance. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options to move up.

Employer: Prairie Consulting Services (global industrial client)

Prairie Consulting Services (global industrial client) Location: Albertville, AL (strongly preferred)

(strongly preferred) Type: Full-time, 100% onsite, ~25% travel

Salary: $180K–$190K base + 20% target annual incentive (up to 40%)

Lead global technology for a large industrial company, tying software, data, and cloud projects directly to revenue and operations. Ideal if you’ve led tech teams in manufacturing/transportation and want big impact plus strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Prairie Consulting Services (direct client role)

Prairie Consulting Services (direct client role) Location: Albertville, AL (preferred)

Type: Full-time, 5 days onsite, ~25% travel

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Run global IT initiatives for a railroad/transportation business, leading teams across apps, data science, cloud, and support with 24/7 operations. Great fit if you have 10+ years in tech leadership in manufacturing, enjoy executive visibility, and like owning big, complex environments.

Employer: Prairie Consulting Services

Prairie Consulting Services Location: Albertville, AL

Type: Full-time, 100% onsite

Salary: Base + annual incentive, excellent benefits (exact amount not listed)

High-visibility role leading global tech operations and application development in transportation or manufacturing. You’ll manage diverse technical teams, 24/7 support, and major projects while working closely with executives and customers worldwide.

Employer: Regional Finance

Location: Albertville, AL

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Base $19–$28/hour + bonuses (top performers up to ~$72,640/year)

Lead sales and service at a local finance branch, helping customers with personal loans while growing into higher leadership roles. Good for performance-driven managers who like clear goals, bonus potential, and a path to Branch Manager.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring manager can flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.