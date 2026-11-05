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Albertville
Turkey & Tinsel on Main parade entries open
2 days ago
The Turkey & Tinsel on Main parade will take place in Downtown Albertville on Thursday, November 19 at 5:30 PM, and parade entries cost $10 per entry. Businesses, groups, and organizations can still register floats to take part in this holiday event. More information and registration: Turkey & Tinsel on Main parade
This content is adapted from materials provided by Albertville Chamber
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