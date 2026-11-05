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Albertville

Turkey & Tinsel on Main parade entries open

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQKQu_1Gp4fA3J00

The Turkey & Tinsel on Main parade will take place in Downtown Albertville on Thursday, November 19 at 5:30 PM, and parade entries cost $10 per entry. Businesses, groups, and organizations can still register floats to take part in this holiday event. More information and registration: Turkey & Tinsel on Main parade

This content is adapted from materials provided by Albertville Chamber

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