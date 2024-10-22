Open in App
    • Albert Lea Tribune

    School board hears about the impact of ALHS’s manufacturing program

    By Submitted,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Te6FE_0wHYmtx500

    By Martha Jones Sichko, for the Tribune

    The Albert Lea School Board’s planned vote on the 2025-28 superintendent contract was removed from the Monday meeting agenda. Instead, the meeting focused on various reports, including the superintendent touting a successful fall sports season and students stating less stress with grades switching to semesters.

    Board members summarized their activities, such as touring Lakeview facilities, discussing the 2025 state education budget and reviewing insurance costs.

    The main focus of the meeting was the report on the strengths and opportunities of the manufacturing courses at Albert Lea High School, presented by Jeff Halverson, executive director of careers, technology and innovation for the district.

    Opening the door for opportunities

    While a four-year degree can be valuable, it may not suit every graduating student, as there are alternative career paths — such as trade programs and vocational training — that can offer fulfilling opportunities and meet labor market demands. The manufacturing program at ALHS is an example of a program that positively impacts students, employers and Albert Lea.

    “This program supports students where they are and opens the door for many opportunities,” said Superintendent Ron Wagner.

    According to Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), the manufacturing sector contributes $58.7 billion to the economy and is the highest-demand industry in the state. ALHS’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program supports this workforce, with over 19,000 reported vacancies in 2022.

    “The southeast region needs these types of skilled workers. For every five retiring workers, there are only two replacements,” Halverson said.

    CTE succeeds because it integrates academic learning with hands-on job skills, creating a pathway for students toward college or a career. This dual approach benefits students and strengthens the local economy by developing a skilled workforce that meets the needs of employers.

    Strong partnerships with local businesses have propelled CTE to focus on high-demand manufacturing careers. Notably, many of these positions do not require a four-year degree, but they do necessitate specialized skills.

    The school district has successfully secured grants to grow CTE. Currently, ALHS offers three courses in manufacturing. One standout course, welding, is gaining popularity among students because it allows them to earn college credit. It’s also an in-demand skill in the market.

    Youth apprenticeship classes have been offered for a decade, but they’ve faced challenges due to the Department of Labor and Industry requiring a person to be 18 to work. So younger students couldn’t work for companies like Lou-Rich.

    The Department of Labor and Industry responded to this concern by providing youth skills training opportunities. ALHS applied for and received a $77,000 grant from this initiative in April, allocating funds for welding machines, protective equipment, career exploration events and a workplace learning instructor.

    “With this new machinery, the students don’t have to travel to Riverland, and ALHS can keep the ‘college in the school’ within our walls,” Halverson said.

    This youth-oriented program has gained support from Lou-Rich, Panels Plus and ALMCO, all of whom had to receive approval from the Department of Labor and Industry because the businesses had to meet specific safety protocols regarding what students can and cannot do with the equipment.

    “I’m an advocate for these types of apprenticeships,” said Neal Skaar, school board member.

    The Southeastern Service Cooperative awarded ALHS a $28,300 FutureForward grant to purchase six additional welding machines and to enhance the CTE experience for students in grades 5-12.

    McKenzie Reierson, training and development manager at Innovance, stated, “We have a great partnership with the schools. We are excited to move forward with the youth skills training program to get students to understand who we are and gain knowledge on the shop floor.”

    With CTE, students learn skills, perform their work and receive opportunities in their hometowns.

    Ryder Fitz was a former student who earned money working at Edwards Manufacturing Company while attending school. Fitz said, “I fell in love with the laser equipment and became a certified laser operator at the manufacturer. I’ll be here for 43 years.”

    “These are cool skills that students can pick up,” said Dave Klatt, school board member.

    The post School board hears about the impact of ALHS’s manufacturing program appeared first on Albert Lea Tribune .

