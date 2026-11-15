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Albert Lea
🏭 Albert Lea, MN Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Night & Day Openings
4 days ago
Albert Lea’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for night owls and folks who like hands-on work. These roles are great if you’re reliable, like moving, and want steady hours.
Machine Operator – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Albert Lea, MN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: From $20.75/hour (based on experience)
- Why it’s worth a look: Run machines that turn corrugated board into boxes for big and local brands. Comes with insurance starting the next month, paid holidays from day one, 401(k) with match after 3 months, vacation after 6 months, tuition reimbursement, and paid parenting leave after a year.
Extruder Operator – Nights
- Employer: Express Employment Professionals (staffing for a local manufacturer)
- Location: Albert Lea, MN
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 10pm–6:30am
- Pay: $20.50/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: True overnight shift with weekly pay and no fees. You’ll keep product moving, stack 50 lb bags, and help run the line while building experience in a production environment.
Manufacturing Assembler
- Employer: Coulter Services
- Location: Albert Lea, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you like detailed work and using tools. You’ll assemble parts, check quality, and support production in a fast-paced setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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