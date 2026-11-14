Albert Lea’s food scene is busy, and Burger King on E Main St is hiring at both entry and management levels. Good mix here if you’re just starting out or ready to run the whole store.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 2011 E Main St, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role taking orders, running the register, making food, and keeping the dining room and kitchen clean. Good fit if you like fast-paced work and want flexible hours plus access to scholarship programs, wellness perks, and emergency assistance funds (based on eligibility).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 2011 E Main St, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Type: Full-time

Salary (MN): $54,000–$60,000/year

Lead the whole restaurant: manage 10–45 employees, handle daily operations, guest satisfaction, and financial performance. You’ll oversee hiring, training, scheduling, and compliance, and you’ll report to a District Manager. Requires 1–2 years of restaurant management experience and a high school diploma or GED.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.