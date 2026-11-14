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📢 Meet Albert Lea’s new recreation manager, Dylan Hanson
📢 Meet Albert Lea’s new recreation manager
The City of Albert Lea has hired Dylan Hanson as its new recreation manager.
Hanson will oversee staff, work with local partners on recreation programs, and help manage several key facilities:
- City Arena
- Aquatic Center
- Senior Center
- Marion Ross Performing Arts Center
He previously worked in facility management at Yale University and is excited about Albert Lea’s strong community feel and park system.
You can find him at the Recreation Department office in the City Arena, 701 Lake Chapeau Drive. To connect with him:
- Email: dyhanson@ci.albertlea.mn.us
- Phone: 507-377-4370
If you’re involved in local activities or interested in recreation programs, he’s a good contact for ideas, questions, or partnerships.
More Info: Albert Lea introduces new recreation manager - Cit...
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