📢 Meet Albert Lea’s new recreation manager

The City of Albert Lea has hired Dylan Hanson as its new recreation manager.

Hanson will oversee staff, work with local partners on recreation programs, and help manage several key facilities:

City Arena

Aquatic Center

Senior Center

Marion Ross Performing Arts Center

He previously worked in facility management at Yale University and is excited about Albert Lea’s strong community feel and park system.

You can find him at the Recreation Department office in the City Arena, 701 Lake Chapeau Drive. To connect with him:

Email: dyhanson@ci.albertlea.mn.us

Phone: 507-377-4370

If you’re involved in local activities or interested in recreation programs, he’s a good contact for ideas, questions, or partnerships.