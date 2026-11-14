💰 City backs $2M Pro Manufacturing expansion with tax break, loans

The Albert Lea City Council has approved a financial package to help D & S Holdings expand Pro Manufacturing on 209th Street off East Main Street.

The company, which makes and coats steel products, plans a $2 million expansion with a new building and equipment. In return for more jobs and a stronger tax base, the council agreed to:

A city property tax abatement for 10 years starting in 2028 , worth up to $129,000 .

for , worth up to . A $50,000 forgivable loan if the company keeps at least 5 new jobs for at least 5 years .

if the company keeps . A $300,000 loan at 0% interest, to be repaid over 10 years.

Freeborn County and School District 241 also approved abatements of $128,000 and $43,000.

To see full details and other council actions, you can contact your city councilor, read the agenda packet, or watch the meeting online.