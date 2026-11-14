Albert Lea’s plants are busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting in production or ready to lead a whole quality team.

Here are several strong manufacturing openings hiring in Albert Lea, MN:

Employer: Innovance Inc. (Lou-Rich)

Innovance Inc. (Lou-Rich) Location: Albert Lea, MN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role assembling parts and units using prints and job orders, plus working with foaming equipment. Good fit if you like physical work, have basic mechanical skills, and want to grow in a 100% employee-owned company with profit-sharing potential.

Employer: Green Bay Packaging

Location: Albert Lea, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive wage + full benefits)

Run and help lead a machine crew in a busy packaging plant, including setup, quality checks, and troubleshooting. Great for someone with 2–3 years machine operator experience who’s ready to supervise a small team and earn strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, more).

Employer: Ventura Foods

Location: Albert Lea, MN

Type: Full-time, salaried, onsite

Salary: $100,247 – $130,000 base + annual bonus

Lead all plant food safety and quality systems for a major food manufacturer, including audits, QA staff, and cross-functional projects. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Food Science/Microbiology (or related) and 5+ years QA leadership in food, and want a role with strong pay, profit sharing, 401(k) match, and day-one health benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—plants here tend to post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.