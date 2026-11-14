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🏥 Albert Lea, MN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Albert Lea’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in direct patient care and behind-the-scenes support. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply for fast.
Therapeutic Recreation Director
- Employer: Monarch Healthcare Management
- Location: Albert Lea, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead activity and recreation programs that boost residents’ quality of life in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting. This role includes supervising TR staff and volunteers, building person-centered activity plans, and comes with perks like free single medical insurance, loan reimbursement, PTO, 401(k) match, and scholarship opportunities.
Senior Rep – Revenue Cycle – Albert Lea
- Employer: Mayo Clinic
- Location: Albert Lea, MN
- Type: Full-time (80 hours/pay period)
- Salary: $29.38 – $39.67 per hour
Experienced in medical billing or denial management? This role focuses on payment integrity, complex claims, and payer policies for Mayo Clinic’s revenue cycle team. Comes with full benefits, retirement package, and chances to grow your career, with mostly daytime hours in a 24/7 department.
Travel Speech-Language Pathologist
- Employer: Aya Healthcare (Aya Education)
- Location: Albert Lea, MN (school-based, 26/27 school year)
- Type: Full-time, travel contract
- Pay: $2,289 – $2,455 weekly (includes taxable wages + tax-free reimbursements)
School SLPs with a master’s in Communication Sciences and Disorders can lock in next school year now. Enjoy day shifts (Mon–Fri, 8:00–16:00), weekends off, premium benefits from day one, housing or housing stipend, 401(k) match, CEUs, and paid sick time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings you can explore in a few minutes.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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