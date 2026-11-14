Albert Lea’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in direct patient care and behind-the-scenes support. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply for fast.

Employer: Monarch Healthcare Management

Monarch Healthcare Management Location: Albert Lea, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead activity and recreation programs that boost residents’ quality of life in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting. This role includes supervising TR staff and volunteers, building person-centered activity plans, and comes with perks like free single medical insurance, loan reimbursement, PTO, 401(k) match, and scholarship opportunities.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Albert Lea, MN

Type: Full-time (80 hours/pay period)

Salary: $29.38 – $39.67 per hour

Experienced in medical billing or denial management? This role focuses on payment integrity, complex claims, and payer policies for Mayo Clinic’s revenue cycle team. Comes with full benefits, retirement package, and chances to grow your career, with mostly daytime hours in a 24/7 department.

Employer: Aya Healthcare (Aya Education)

Location: Albert Lea, MN (school-based, 26/27 school year)

(school-based, 26/27 school year) Type: Full-time, travel contract

Pay: $2,289 – $2,455 weekly (includes taxable wages + tax-free reimbursements)

School SLPs with a master’s in Communication Sciences and Disorders can lock in next school year now. Enjoy day shifts (Mon–Fri, 8:00–16:00), weekends off, premium benefits from day one, housing or housing stipend, 401(k) match, CEUs, and paid sick time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings you can explore in a few minutes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.