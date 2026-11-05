🚌 Albert Lea, MN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Albert Lea has some solid transportation roles right now, from steady delivery work to seasonal snowplow shifts. If you like being on the move and don’t mind some physical work, these are worth a look.

Employer: LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation Location: Albert Lea, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $24/hr

This is a mix of driving, delivery, and route sales, so it’s great if you like talking with customers and growing a territory. Comes with strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, tuition help, and daily pay option.

Employer: LV Petroleum LLC (TA/LV Petroleum)

LV Petroleum LLC (TA/LV Petroleum) Location: Albert Lea, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly + commission (weekly pay)

Hands-on role doing maintenance and repair on diesel vehicles and equipment. Good fit if you have diesel tech experience and want steady hours, weekly pay, health benefits, retirement plan, and paid time off. Walk-in interviews at 2850 Main St E, Albert Lea.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)

Location: Albert Lea, MN (District 6)

(District 6) Type: Temporary / Emergency, seasonal

Deadline: Apply online by 1/27/2027

Seasonal role keeping highways clear in winter with A/B 12-hour snow shifts and possible overtime, nights, weekends, and holidays. You’ll need at least a Class A or B CDL with no airbrake restriction and must apply through www.mn.gov/careers using Job Opening ID 96828.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.