Albemarle’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both seasoned RNs and folks starting out in patient care. If you’re open to nights or travel, the pay and perks are especially strong.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Nursing

AMN Healthcare Nursing Location: Albemarle, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $1,810 – $1,903 per week (12-hour night shifts, start 12/14/2026)

Travel ER role with strong weekly pay, free private housing, and full benefits from day one. Great fit if you have ER experience, a compact RN license, and want a high-energy unit plus support from a dedicated recruiter and clinical team.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Albemarle, NC

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Pay: Estimated $1,837 per week (12-hour nights, 36 hrs/week)

Another ER travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) plus paid, pet-friendly housing options. Good choice if you want flexible travel perks, weekly pay, and strong support from a big national agency.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: Albemarle, NC

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Hands-on patient care role helping with daily activities, vitals, and basic clinical tasks at a major health system. Ideal if you have a Nurse Aide I or II listing and BLS, want steady daytime hours, and like staying active on the floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.