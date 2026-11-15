📢 Albemarle schools launch 90‑day plan for trust and compliance Albemarle County School Board has approved a 30‑60‑90 day plan to boost compliance, transparency, and public trust in Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS). Key steps include: Creating an Office of Organizational Compliance and Constituent Services (DOCCS) so families and staff have one place to bring concerns, with tracking through resolution.

so families and staff have one place to bring concerns, with tracking through resolution. Starting an independent review of ACPS policies, practices, and culture around mandatory reporting (including suspected child abuse and neglect), with an interim report in February 2027 and a final report in April 2027 .

of ACPS policies, practices, and culture around (including suspected child abuse and neglect), with an interim report in and a final report in . Tightening mandatory reporting now, including CPS report tracking, staff training checks, and a written procedure.

now, including CPS report tracking, staff training checks, and a written procedure. Launching a confidential whistleblower system for employees and community members.

for employees and community members. Hiring an internal auditor who reports to the School Board.

who reports to the School Board. Providing public progress reports at School Board meetings on Dec. 10, 2026, Jan. 14, 2027, and Feb. 11, 2027 (tentative), plus quarterly compliance reports. Families and staff can follow updates through these Board meetings and future public reports.

More Info: 30-60-90-Day Plan - Albemarle County School Distri...