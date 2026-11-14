⚠️ Possible delays with county email responses

Albemarle County is letting residents know that Microsoft is still recovering from a global service disruption.

Because of this, email responses may be intermittent or delayed until Microsoft’s services are fully stable again.

If you’ve recently emailed a county department and haven’t heard back yet, this may be the reason. You may want to allow extra time for a reply or try following up later if it’s urgent.

The county thanks everyone for their patience while this gets resolved.