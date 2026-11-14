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Albemarle County
⚠️ County email replies may be delayed during Microsoft outage
11 days ago
⚠️ Possible delays with county email responses
Albemarle County is letting residents know that Microsoft is still recovering from a global service disruption.
Because of this, email responses may be intermittent or delayed until Microsoft’s services are fully stable again.
If you’ve recently emailed a county department and haven’t heard back yet, this may be the reason. You may want to allow extra time for a reply or try following up later if it’s urgent.
The county thanks everyone for their patience while this gets resolved.
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