undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Albemarle County
Fatal single-vehicle crash under investigation in Albemarle
9 days ago
Albemarle County Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, on Rockfish Gap Turnpike at Critzers Shop Road.
Emergency crews from Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were called at about 4:16 a.m. First responders tried life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the driver as 26-year-old Christ D. Fils of Salisbury, Maryland.
The ACPD Traffic Unit is still investigating the cause of the crash.
More Info: ACPD Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash | County Ne...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.