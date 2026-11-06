Fatal single-vehicle crash under investigation in Albemarle

Albemarle County Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, on Rockfish Gap Turnpike at Critzers Shop Road.

Emergency crews from Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were called at about 4:16 a.m. First responders tried life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver as 26-year-old Christ D. Fils of Salisbury, Maryland.

The ACPD Traffic Unit is still investigating the cause of the crash.