Sign up for local CUA 911 emergency alerts

Residents in Albemarle County, Charlottesville, and UVA areas are encouraged to sign up for CUA 911 emergency alerts to get notices about boil water advisories, severe weather, and other public safety emergencies. Albemarle County Service Authority customers can receive critical boil water notices with guidance on safe drinking water, though routine water service interruptions may not trigger alerts. Register online at cua911.gov/alerts or text 226787 with one of the keywords ALBEMARLE, CVILLE, or UVA to enroll in alerts for your area. More information: https://cua911.gov/alerts/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Albemarle County Service Authority