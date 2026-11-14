Albany’s retail scene is busy, and stores are hiring steady help. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Albany, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help bag groceries, bring carts in, keep the store and parking lot clean, and offer to help customers load their car. Good fit if you’re friendly, can handle a fast pace, and want an easy entry into retail with no experience required.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Albany, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work at the fuel center running the register, pumping gas, and keeping the area clean and safe. This role is more independent, so it’s great if you like customer service but don’t mind working without constant supervision.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Albany, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help customers, run a check stand, and stock and rotate products on the floor. Shifts can be early or late, so it’s good if you need flexible hours and want steady grocery store experience.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.