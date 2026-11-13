From Tuesday, November 17, through Thursday, November 19, Albany Public Works will do ditch work and install tubular markers on the north side of NW Gibson Hill Road to improve pedestrian safety. Flaggers will guide traffic through a single lane from 8:00 a.m. to about 3:00 p.m. each day, so drivers should expect possible delays, slow down, and follow flagger directions in the work zone.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Albany, Oregon