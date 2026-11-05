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Albany

Albany public meetings and closures for Veterans Day week

4 days ago
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The City of Albany will hold two public meetings before Veterans Day and close offices and libraries on the holiday. On Monday, November 9 at 5:15 p.m., the Planning Commission meets in City Hall Council Chambers. On Tuesday, November 10 at 3:30 p.m., the Arts Commission meets in City Hall, Calapooia Room. On Wednesday, November 11, all city offices and libraries will be closed for Veterans Day. More information: albanyoregon.gov/calendar

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Albany, Oregon

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