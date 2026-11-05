Albany public meetings and closures for Veterans Day week

The City of Albany will hold two public meetings before Veterans Day and close offices and libraries on the holiday. On Monday, November 9 at 5:15 p.m., the Planning Commission meets in City Hall Council Chambers. On Tuesday, November 10 at 3:30 p.m., the Arts Commission meets in City Hall, Calapooia Room. On Wednesday, November 11, all city offices and libraries will be closed for Veterans Day. More information: albanyoregon.gov/calendar

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Albany, Oregon