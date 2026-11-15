Albany’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet. Here are a few customer-facing roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation—sales, staffing, and customer experience—for a growing value retail brand. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of store management experience and want to hire, coach, and grow a team while driving results.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily store operations, help with merchandise displays, and lead by example on customer service. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and more) plus an employee discount.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping shelves full and the store organized. You’ll lift up to 40 lbs, climb ladders, and restock—great if you like staying active and want full-time hours with benefits and store discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are more openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.