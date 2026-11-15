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Albany
🏥 Albany NY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, LPN & Allied Roles
4 days ago
Albany’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics hiring across nursing, imaging, lab, and office roles. Good mix of bedside care, admin, and travel contracts if you want to boost your income or change settings.
Prior Authorizations Specialist – Home Health
- Employer: Marquis Home Care
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Work with a growing Certified Home Health Agency handling insurance authorizations in Homecare Homebase (HCHB). Great fit if you know CHHA workflows, Medicare/Medicaid, and want a detail-heavy role with benefits and growth.
Patient Service Representative – Gastroenterology
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-desk and patient support role in a GI/liver practice. You’ll handle intake, scheduling, and follow-up while working closely with physicians in a team-focused, learning-heavy environment.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run MRI exams for trauma, ER, inpatient, outpatient, and research patients. Ideal if you’re confident with MRI equipment, contrast, and want to stay close to direct patient care and physician collaboration.
LPN – Med/Surg, St. Peter’s Hospital
- Employer: SoGal Ventures (St. Peter’s Hospital)
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $24.00 – $30.10/hr (based on experience)
Provide bedside care on a Medical Surgical unit with strong orientation, tuition help, and multiple shift options. Good for LPNs who want hospital experience and a stable schedule.
Licensed Practical Nurse LPN – Provider Office
- Employer: SoGal Ventures (St. Peter’s Health Partners)
- Location: 400 Patroon Creek, Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $26.90 – $35.40/hr
Clinic-based LPN role with Monday–Friday office hours. You’ll take vitals, give meds, support providers, and enjoy better work/life balance plus tuition support and career development.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Med/Surg, St. Peter’s Hospital
- Employer: SoGal Ventures (St. Peter’s Hospital)
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $24.00 – $30.10/hr
Hospital LPN role on a Medical Surgical unit, focusing on safe, organized patient care under RN supervision. Good match if you want flexible shifts and strong team support.
Travel Cytotechnologist – Hospital
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,130 – $2,353 per week, 40 hrs, day shift
Travel contract in a hospital lab preparing and reading cellular specimens. Comes with day-one benefits, weekly pay, CEUs, and potential extensions if you like the assignment.
Medical Assistant – Cardiology Office (PT)
- Employer: Trinity Health (St. Peter’s Health Partners)
- Location: 2 Palisades Drive, Albany, NY
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, days)
- Pay Range: $19.00 – $26.15/hr
Busy cardiology office role, Monday–Friday office hours. You’ll room patients, take vitals, handle referrals and pre-auths, and help with front-desk tasks in a team-based setting.
RN – Med/Surg, FT Nights – 3 McA
- Employer: St. Peter’s Health Partners
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights
- Pay Range: $40.00 – $41.60/hr
Night-shift RN role on a medical-surgical unit at a Magnet hospital. You’ll manage full care plans and lead support staff, with tuition help and career development built in.
RN – Ortho/Bariatric/Med-Surg, FT Nights – 6 Pavilion
- Employer: Trinity Health (St. Peter’s Hospital)
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights
- Pay Range: $40.00 – $51.10/hr
Care for orthopedic, bariatric, and general med/surg patients with a wide variety of conditions. New grads are welcome, and you get Magnet-level support, tuition reimbursement, and multiple growth paths.
Clinical Nurse II – Med/Surg M4, Days
- Employer: Albany Medical Center
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: 36 hrs/week, Days
- Salary Range: $85,280 – $95,513.60/year
Day-shift RN role on a Medical Surgical Hospitalist unit, focusing on full-episode care and discharge planning. Strong fit if you like evidence-based practice and a structured advancement pathway.
Occupational Therapy Assistant – Inpatient
- Employer: St. Peter’s Health Partners
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay Range: $27.81 – $35.99/hr
Work with OTs to treat inpatients with neuro, ortho, and medical conditions. Great if you have NYS OTA licensure and want Magnet-hospital experience with reasonable productivity expectations.
Histologist III – Per Diem
- Employer: Albany Medical Center
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Per diem, Day shift
- Salary Range: $54,690 – $82,035/year (prorated)
Advanced histology role handling complex specimen prep, QC, and training of new staff. Good for experienced histotechs who want flexible hours and more responsibility.
Cardiac Telemetry RN – FT Nights
- Employer: St. Peter’s Health Partners
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights
- Pay Range: $40.00 – $41.60/hr
Telemetry RN role caring for cardiac and pre/post-cath patients, with exposure to TAVR, ablations, CHF, dialysis, and more. Includes a Virtual RN support model and strong clinical ladder for growth.
Emergency Room RN – FT Nights
- Employer: Trinity Health (St. Peter’s Hospital)
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights
- Pay Range: $40.00 – $41.60/hr
Fast-paced ED RN role where you’ll assess, plan, and coordinate emergency care. Ideal if you have ER experience and want Magnet-hospital resources plus tuition and career development.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings and flexible shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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