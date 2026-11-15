Albany’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics hiring across nursing, imaging, lab, and office roles. Good mix of bedside care, admin, and travel contracts if you want to boost your income or change settings.

Employer: Marquis Home Care

Marquis Home Care Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Work with a growing Certified Home Health Agency handling insurance authorizations in Homecare Homebase (HCHB). Great fit if you know CHHA workflows, Medicare/Medicaid, and want a detail-heavy role with benefits and growth.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk and patient support role in a GI/liver practice. You’ll handle intake, scheduling, and follow-up while working closely with physicians in a team-focused, learning-heavy environment.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run MRI exams for trauma, ER, inpatient, outpatient, and research patients. Ideal if you’re confident with MRI equipment, contrast, and want to stay close to direct patient care and physician collaboration.

Employer: SoGal Ventures (St. Peter’s Hospital)

SoGal Ventures (St. Peter’s Hospital) Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.00 – $30.10/hr (based on experience)

Provide bedside care on a Medical Surgical unit with strong orientation, tuition help, and multiple shift options. Good for LPNs who want hospital experience and a stable schedule.

Employer: SoGal Ventures (St. Peter’s Health Partners)

SoGal Ventures (St. Peter’s Health Partners) Location: 400 Patroon Creek, Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.90 – $35.40/hr

Clinic-based LPN role with Monday–Friday office hours. You’ll take vitals, give meds, support providers, and enjoy better work/life balance plus tuition support and career development.

Employer: SoGal Ventures (St. Peter’s Hospital)

SoGal Ventures (St. Peter’s Hospital) Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.00 – $30.10/hr

Hospital LPN role on a Medical Surgical unit, focusing on safe, organized patient care under RN supervision. Good match if you want flexible shifts and strong team support.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,130 – $2,353 per week, 40 hrs, day shift

Travel contract in a hospital lab preparing and reading cellular specimens. Comes with day-one benefits, weekly pay, CEUs, and potential extensions if you like the assignment.

Employer: Trinity Health (St. Peter’s Health Partners)

Trinity Health (St. Peter’s Health Partners) Location: 2 Palisades Drive, Albany, NY

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, days)

Pay Range: $19.00 – $26.15/hr

Busy cardiology office role, Monday–Friday office hours. You’ll room patients, take vitals, handle referrals and pre-auths, and help with front-desk tasks in a team-based setting.

Employer: St. Peter’s Health Partners

St. Peter’s Health Partners Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights

Pay Range: $40.00 – $41.60/hr

Night-shift RN role on a medical-surgical unit at a Magnet hospital. You’ll manage full care plans and lead support staff, with tuition help and career development built in.

Employer: Trinity Health (St. Peter’s Hospital)

Trinity Health (St. Peter’s Hospital) Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights

Pay Range: $40.00 – $51.10/hr

Care for orthopedic, bariatric, and general med/surg patients with a wide variety of conditions. New grads are welcome, and you get Magnet-level support, tuition reimbursement, and multiple growth paths.

Employer: Albany Medical Center

Albany Medical Center Location: Albany, NY

Type: 36 hrs/week, Days

Salary Range: $85,280 – $95,513.60/year

Day-shift RN role on a Medical Surgical Hospitalist unit, focusing on full-episode care and discharge planning. Strong fit if you like evidence-based practice and a structured advancement pathway.

Employer: St. Peter’s Health Partners

St. Peter’s Health Partners Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay Range: $27.81 – $35.99/hr

Work with OTs to treat inpatients with neuro, ortho, and medical conditions. Great if you have NYS OTA licensure and want Magnet-hospital experience with reasonable productivity expectations.

Employer: Albany Medical Center

Albany Medical Center Location: Albany, NY

Type: Per diem, Day shift

Salary Range: $54,690 – $82,035/year (prorated)

Advanced histology role handling complex specimen prep, QC, and training of new staff. Good for experienced histotechs who want flexible hours and more responsibility.

Employer: St. Peter’s Health Partners

St. Peter’s Health Partners Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights

Pay Range: $40.00 – $41.60/hr

Telemetry RN role caring for cardiac and pre/post-cath patients, with exposure to TAVR, ablations, CHF, dialysis, and more. Includes a Virtual RN support model and strong clinical ladder for growth.

Employer: Trinity Health (St. Peter’s Hospital)

Trinity Health (St. Peter’s Hospital) Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights

Pay Range: $40.00 – $41.60/hr

Fast-paced ED RN role where you’ll assess, plan, and coordinate emergency care. Ideal if you have ER experience and want Magnet-hospital resources plus tuition and career development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings and flexible shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.