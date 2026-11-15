Albany’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for people who like running operations and improving performance.

Here are several Executive & Management roles in Albany, NY worth a look:

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Albany, NY (hybrid, office/project + remote)

(hybrid, office/project + remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,600 – $90,000 base, plus potential bonus and stock programs

Entry-level role for recent grads in Construction Management, Civil or Construction Engineering. You’ll support project managers on large horizontal (roads, rail, transit, utilities) and vertical (schools, hospitals, offices) projects, with clear training, strong benefits, and a path to grow into higher leadership.

Employer: CRH – Americas Materials

Location: Albany, NY (travel 50%+ within the division)

(travel within the division) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $160,000 base + annual bonus potential

Senior role leading operational performance and continuous improvement across materials and construction sites. You’ll run site assessments, optimize plants for cost and margin, coach leaders on lean tools, and enjoy strong benefits like 401(k) match, PTO, and vehicle reimbursement.

Employer: Coulter Services

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General Manager role over multi-site fuel and convenience store operations. You’ll own P&L, safety, and compliance, lead site managers, manage fuel supply and logistics, and drive KPIs and customer experience across all locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.